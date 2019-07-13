2019 WNBA All-Star Game starters: Elena Delle Donne, A'ja Wilson named captains; Brittney Griner, Liz Cambage selected

The voting from fans, media and players is over, and we now know the 10 starters for the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game.

Leading the way are the Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne and the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, who were named as captains after receiving the most fan votes. The duo will choose their teams from the remaining pool of starters and the coach-selected reserves, set to be announced on Monday.

Here is a look at all 10 of the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game starters.

Player Team Position All-Star appearance Elena Delle Donne (captain) Washington Mystics Forward 6th A'ja Wilson (captain) Las Vegas Aces Forward 2nd Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury Center 6th Liz Cambage Las Vegas Aces Center 3rd Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun Center 2nd Natasha Howard Seattle Storm Forward 1st Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Guard 2nd Kia Nurse New York Liberty Guard 1st Chelsea Gray Los Angeles Sparks Guard 3rd Kayla McBride Las Vegas Aces Guard 3rd

The 16th edition of the WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the first time the game will be played there after the Aces moved to Sin City in 2018.

For the second straight year, the game will feature a pick-up style format, with the two captains -- Delle Donne and Wilson -- picking their teams via the All-Star Draft. Conferences are once again irrelevant for the competition, and players may be selected regardless of conference affiliation. That's evident with just three Eastern Conference players making the starting lineup this year.

In addition to Saturday afternoon's game, the WNBA will also be re-instituting All-Star Friday Night for the first time since 2006, with players competing in the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. Those participants will be announced at a later date.