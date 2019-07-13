2019 WNBA All-Star Game starters: Elena Delle Donne, A'ja Wilson named captains; Brittney Griner, Liz Cambage selected
The starters for the 16th WNBA All-Star Game were announced this week
The voting from fans, media and players is over, and we now know the 10 starters for the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game.
Leading the way are the Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne and the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, who were named as captains after receiving the most fan votes. The duo will choose their teams from the remaining pool of starters and the coach-selected reserves, set to be announced on Monday.
Here is a look at all 10 of the 2019 WNBA All-Star Game starters.
|Player
|Team
|Position
|All-Star appearance
Elena Delle Donne (captain)
Washington Mystics
Forward
6th
A'ja Wilson (captain)
Las Vegas Aces
Forward
2nd
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
Center
6th
Liz Cambage
Las Vegas Aces
Center
3rd
Jonquel Jones
Connecticut Sun
Center
2nd
Natasha Howard
Seattle Storm
Forward
1st
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
Guard
2nd
Kia Nurse
New York Liberty
Guard
1st
Chelsea Gray
Los Angeles Sparks
Guard
3rd
Kayla McBride
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
3rd
The 16th edition of the WNBA All-Star Game is set for July 27 in Las Vegas, Nevada. This is the first time the game will be played there after the Aces moved to Sin City in 2018.
For the second straight year, the game will feature a pick-up style format, with the two captains -- Delle Donne and Wilson -- picking their teams via the All-Star Draft. Conferences are once again irrelevant for the competition, and players may be selected regardless of conference affiliation. That's evident with just three Eastern Conference players making the starting lineup this year.
In addition to Saturday afternoon's game, the WNBA will also be re-instituting All-Star Friday Night for the first time since 2006, with players competing in the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. Those participants will be announced at a later date.
-
Storm investigating Howard allegations
Howard's wife detailed allegations of domestic violence on her Twitter feed
-
WNBA DFS lineups, top picks for July 12
DFS expert Jacob Gibbs has never had a losing season
-
How to watch: Lynx at Sky
The Lynx and Sky will meet for the second time this season
-
Delle Donne day-to-day with broken nose
Delle Donne suffered the injury early in the Mystics' loss to the Sparks on Sunday
-
WNBA Power Rankings: Mystics on top
The first-place Mystics are being represented well after the first return of votes. All-Star...
-
WNBA DFS lineups, top picks for June 29
DFS expert Jacob Gibbs has never had a losing season