2019 WNBA All-Star Game will feature new shot clock rules, hockey-style substitutions

Las Vegas playing host won't be the only new thing about the WNBA All-Star Game this weekend, as the Associated Press reported Friday that Saturday's showcase will feature a couple of experimental in-game rules.

In an apparent move to make action even more efficient, the WNBA will cut the traditional 24-second shot clock to 20 seconds for the Mandalay Bay Events Center clash between both conferences. Even bolder, the league will reportedly allow a new kind of player substitution, allowing teams once per quarter to have someone on the bench replace an offensive player -- anyone but the person handling the ball -- while the game is being played.

Modeled much like hockey substitutions, they will require incoming players to "check in" near midcourt on the sideline, per the AP, then tag the player leaving the court to designate that no more than five players are on the actual court at one time. These experimental substitutions will not affect regular subs during game stoppages but would undoubtedly speed up the pace of an already fast game.

As the AP reported, this isn't the first time the WNBA has tinkered with rules for the All-Star Game, debuting a referee's camera just before the 2013 showcase and then re-implementing it as part of the game, while using a court camera during free throws in a separate All-Star Game. Even this year, the league has experimented with other pieces of All-Star Week, permitting the first trades of All-Star team members in All-Star Game history.