2019 WNBA Executive of the Year: Minnesota Lynx GM Cheryl Reeve narrowly wins honor

For the first time this decade, the Minnesota Lynx will not be champions on an "odd" year after winning the title in 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017. Still, despite their first-round playoff exit, general manager and head coach Cheryl Reeve was named 2019 WNBA Executive of the Year.

Reeve has won Coach of the Year twice before in her career in 2011 and 2016, but this is the first time that she's been honored as Executive of the Year after taking over that role in 2018. She narrowly won the voting this year, which was conducted by one executive from each team. Reeve received four first-place votes, two second-place votes and two-third place votes for a total of 28 points, one more than Las Vegas Aces' Dan Padover received.

Heading into the season, the Minnesota Lynx found themselves in a strange position. Not only were they no longer a title contender, but they were looking at beginning the season without the entirety of their "Core Four." Lindsay Whalen retired, Maya Moore took the season off and Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson were sidelined with injuries.

Reeve handled that situation with aplomb, making a number of impressive trades to add the likes of Odyssey Sims, Stephanie Talbot and Lexie Brown, while also signing veteran forward Damiris Dantas and drafting the 2019 Rookie of the Year, Napheesa Collier. With all of those additions, Reeve guided the Lynx to an 18-16 record and their ninth straight trip to the playoffs.