2019 WNBA Most Improved Player: Mercury's Leilani Mitchell becomes first player in league's history to win award twice
Mitchell also won the award in 2010 with the New York Liberty
Beset by injuries, the Phoenix Mercury struggled through a disappointing season that ended in the first round of the 2019 WNBA Playoffs, when they were blown out by the Chicago Sky. Despite the quick exit, the season will end on a bright note -- at least for Leilani Mitchell. Early on Wednesday morning, the league announced that the veteran guard has been named the 2019 WNBA Most Improved Player.
Mitchell, who also won the award back in 2010 when she played for the New York Liberty, is the first player in WNBA history to receive the honor multiple times. In addition, she's the first Mercury player to take home this trophy. She received 27 out of 43 votes from the media panel, with the rest of the 16 votes split between seven different players.
With Diana Taurasi missing much of the season due to injury, Mitchell had a huge opportunity, and she stepped up. Though she of course couldn't replicate what Taurasi does, she gave her best impression. Making 27 starts, she put up career-high numbers across the board, averaging 12.8 points, four rebounds and three assists per game, while shooting 43 percent from 3 -- a mark that ranked third in the league.
-
Reeve named Executive of the Year
Reeve, who is also the Lynx's head coach, has won EOY for the first time in her career
-
2019 WNBA Playoffs: Live stream info
The WNBA postseason continues on Thursday with two Game 2s in the semifinal round
-
WNBA Playoffs: Bracket, how to watch
The postseason action continues on Thursday with Game 2 of each semifinal series
-
WNBA Draft Lottery: Liberty get top pick
Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu is expected to be the top pick next spring
-
Lynx's Collier takes home ROY
Collier and Ogunbowale staged one of the best Rookie of the Year races in WNBA history
-
Fan tackled following WNBA playoff game
Nneka Ogwumike was doing a television interview when the incident took place