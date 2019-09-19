2019 WNBA MVP award: Washington Mystics' Elena Delle Donne wins top honor for second time

After the performance she put on this season, there was never a doubt that Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne was going to be named 2019 WNBA MVP. Now, we have the confirmation.

The league announced the results of the voting early on Thursday morning ahead of Game 2 of the Mystics' semifinal series with the Las Vegas Aces. Delle Donne fell just two votes shy of capturing the award unanimously, receiving 41 out of 43 first-place votes. The other two first-place votes went to Chicago Sky point guard Courtney Vandersloot, though she finished sixth in the voting. Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner came in second, with Connecticut Sun center Jonquel Jones finishing fourth, and Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike rounding out the top five.

Congratulations to @De11eDonne for being named the 2019 #WNBA Most Valuable Player 👏 pic.twitter.com/97ffIYSayS — WNBA (@WNBA) September 19, 2019

Delle Donne is the first Mystics player to win MVP, and is the sixth in league history to win the award multiple times. The others on the list are all legends -- Lauren Jackson, Lisa Leslie, Sheryl Swoopes, Cynthia Cooper and Candace Parker. Delle Donne does, however, hold the distinction of being the first player in league history to take home the award with two different teams; she captured her first MVP back in 2015 with the Sky.

While many of the league's best players missed out on this season due to injuries or personal reasons, Delle Donne was healthy and did not disappoint. She finished second in scoring with 19.5 points per game, and fifth in rebounds at 8.3, while also blocking 1.3 shots and becoming the first player in WNBA history to join the 50/40/90 club. For the season, she shot 51.5 percent from the field, 43 percent from 3 and an astounding 97.4 percent from the free throw line.

Along the way she led the Mystics to the best record in the league at 26-8 as they claimed home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. Of course she was also a vital part of their historic offense, which registered the best offensive rating in league history at 112.9 points per 100 possessions.

Now, the only thing left for Delle Donne to accomplish this season is winning the title, which would be the first for both her and the Mystics. After a somewhat controversial victory over the Aces in Game 1 of their semifinal series, they need just two more wins to advance to the Finals for a second straight season.