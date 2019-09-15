2019 WNBA Playoffs: Aces stun Sky on miracle game-winner by Dearica Hamby in closing seconds
Hamby launched up a prayer from just inside halfcourt even though there was plenty of time left on the court
In their first playoff game since moving to Las Vegas, the Aces hit the jackpot on Sunday afternoon in their thrilling 93-92 victory over the Chicago Sky in their single-elimination second-round matchup. Thanks to a miracle game-winner by Dearica Hamby, they'll be moving on to the semifinals to take on the No. 1 seed Washington Mystics.
Up by two points with 13.5 second to play, the Sky held control of their destiny. Inbound the ball, make their free throws and they were moving on. Well, they took care of the first part, but never made it to stage two due to a untimely mistake by their veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot.
After sneaking away from the defense, Vandersloot weaved her way around the backcourt to waste time, but as she made her way back to halfcourt, decided to jump in the air to try and make a pass. Hamby read the play and zoomed in for the steal, picking the ball off near the sideline.
With nine seconds still left to play, the Aces had plenty of time, but Hamby was unaware of the clock situation. Thinking the buzzer was about to sound, she launched up a prayer from just inside halfcourt and got it to go.
Sky head coach James Wade was incensed, believing that Hamby stepped out of bounds prior to getting the shot off, but the referees did not agree. Down on the other end, the Sky still had time to get a shot off, but Astou Ndour's 3-point attempt was not close.
"I just want to say God was on my side, because I didn't even realize that we had so much time on the clock, and had I missed that shot I would have never been able to live with it," Hamby said on the court after the win. "I don't know what I did to deserve that, but I'm just so glad we won."
It was fitting that Hamby played hero on Sunday, as prior to the game she was honored with the Sixth Woman of the Year Award. All season long she had come up big for the Aces, and did so again against the Sky. She finished with 17 points, four rebounds and five assists.
The Aces are now off to the semifinals to take on the No. 1 seed Washington Mystics. That series will begin on Tuesday night in D.C.
-
2019 WNBA Playoffs: Live stream info
The WNBA postseason continues on Tuesday with two Game 1s in the semifinal round
-
WNBA Playoffs: Bracket, how to watch
The postseason action continues on Tuesday with Game 1 of each semifinal series
-
Las Vegas Aces' Hamby wins 6WOY
Hamby fell just two votes shy of winning the award unanimously
-
Taurasi, Griner will both play in 2020
Taurasi missed much of the season with injury, while Griner had cast doubts about her future...
-
Griner injures knee in loss to Sky
Griner went down early in the second quarter after colliding with Allie Quigley
-
Storm's Howard wins DPOY
Howard stepped up in a major way for a shorthanded Storm team