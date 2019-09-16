2019 WNBA Playoffs: Three things to know about the Washington Mystics vs. Las Vegas Aces semifinal series

The Washington Mystics were the best team in the WNBA this season, earning the No. 1 overall seed with a 26-8 record. As a result, they got themselves a bye to the semifinal round, and have been waiting patiently to see who they will face. That question was answered on Sunday afternoon after Dearica Hamby sunk a miracle game-winning 3-pointer to lift the Las Vegas Aces over the Chicago Sky in their single-elimination second-round series.

This should be a fascinating series, as it pits the No. 1 offense against the No. 1 defense. Ahead of the action, here is all the viewing information, as well as three key things to know.

*All times Eastern

No. 4 Las Vegas Aces vs. No. 1 Washington Mystics

Game 1: Las Vegas at Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN

ESPN 2 | WatchESPN Game 2: Las Vegas at Washington, Thursday, Sept. 19, 8:30 p.m. -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN

ESPN 2 | WatchESPN Game 3: Washington at Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 22, TBD -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN

ESPN 2 | WatchESPN Game 4*: Washington at Las Vegas, Tuesday, Sept. 24, TBD -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN

ESPN 2 | WatchESPN Game 5*: Las Vegas at Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, TBD -- TV: ESPN 2 | Streaming: WatchESPN

Best offense vs. best defense

This semifinal series will be a true clash of styles. The Mystics put together a historic offense this season, leading the league with an offensive rating of 112.9, while the Aces boasted the best defense around, sporting a defensive rating of just 95.

Led by likely MVP Elena Delle Donne, the Mystics were borderline unstoppable at times, especially in the second half of the season when they closed on a 17-2 run. The problem for opposing defenses is that even if you manage to slow down EDD, the Mystics have one of the deepest offensive attacks in the league. Whether it's Kristi Toliver -- who is still working her way back from injury and may not be ready for Game 1 -- shooting the 3, Emma Meesseman and LaToya Sanders working in the paint or Ariel Atkins and Aerial Powers slashing into the lane, this team has so many ways to hurt you. They've had plenty of success against the Aces already this season, beating them by double digits in two of their three meetings.

While the Mystics' success on offense was expected, the Aces' stout defense has come as a surprise considering they were worst in the league last season. But Bill Laimbeer challenged his squad heading into this season, and they've responded. Even though she's just a rookie, Jackie Young's addition has helped their perimeter defense, while Kelsey Plum and Kayla McBride -- known primarily for their scoring -- have shown strides on that side of the ball. Inside, they have one of the biggest frontcourts in the league in Liz Cambage and A'ja Wilson, and Dearica Hamby is a versatile wing and big defender. A good sign for the Aces is that they allow opponents to shoot just 31.8 percent on above the break 3s, and those are a big part of the Mystics' attack.

Searching for a first title

Neither team has had much playoff success in their history, and certainly not at the championship level. Among active teams, the Mystics and Aces are tied for the fewest Finals appearances with just one a piece, and in fact were both swept in their only trip to the championship series. The Mystics, of course, were taken out in three games last season by the Seattle Storm, while the Aces -- then the San Antonio Silver Stars -- went winless against the Detroit Shock in the 2008 Finals. No matter what happens, one of these two teams will have a chance to play for their first title.

Dealing with pressure

Even though neither team has a track record of success in the playoffs, they came into this season with high expectations.

Coming off their loss in the Finals last season, the Mystics were expected to once again compete for a title -- especially after injuries to Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird knocked the Storm out of title contention. Not only do they have one of the best players in the league in Elena Delle Donne, but a deep, talented supporting cast that now once again includes former All-Star Emma Meeseman, who sat out last season. They answered the call in the regular season with a dominant second half and a historically good offense, but the playoffs are a whole different story, and they'll have to overcome last season's disappointment.

The Aces' story is a bit more interesting. They hadn't been to the playoffs since 2014, and weren't expected to be much more than a fun, interesting young team until they swung a blockbuster trade for Liz Cambage just ahead of the season. All of a sudden they vaulted into title contention -- the GMs picked them as favorites to win the title in their preseason survey -- and were forced to deal with that sort of pressure on the fly. They struggled to live up to expectations at times during the season, but are so talented that they've often been able to overcome their deficiencies. That won't be the case against this incredible Mystics team, however, and they'll need to come ready to play from Game 1.