2019 WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year: Las Vegas Aces forward Dearica Hamby secures first major award

Dearica Hamby put together a fantastic season for the Las Vegas Aces, and on Sunday was rewarded with the 2019 WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year Award. The league announced the news early on Sunday morning ahead of the Aces' second-round playoff game against the Chicago Sky.

Hamby fell just two votes shy of winning the award unanimously, earning 41 out of 43 votes from the media panel. Washington Mystics wing Aerial Powers received the other two votes.

In her fifth season in the league, Hamby put up career numbers across the board for the Aces this season, averaging 11 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists and one steal per game. She also tallied five double-doubles off the bench, which tied a WNBA record in that category.

She was also the glue that held this Aces team together. Las Vegas added Liz Cambage just a few days before the start of the season, and were relying on a number of young players, which led to some understandable rough patches.

The veteran Hamby was always ready to step up when the Aces needed her, and head coach Bill Laimbeer relied on her often. When A'ja Wilson went down with an ankle injury, Hamby was the one who moved into the starting lineup and kept the Aces on track. For the season, the Aces' net rating with Hamby on the floor was plus-8.2 points per 100 possessions, and when she sat it plummeted to minus-2.1.

It's safe to say that for as much talent as they have, the Aces wouldn't be hosting a second-round playoff game if it weren't for Hamby.