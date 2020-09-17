The 2020 WNBA playoffs are in full swing, and we've already seen some thrilling action, as the Phoenix Mercury's Shey Peddy hit a buzzer-beater in the first round to eliminate the defending champion Washington Mystics. Along with the playoffs, it's also now awards season.

On Thursday afternoon, the league announced three major honors: MVP, Rookie of the Year and Coach of the Year. Still to come are Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and 6th Woman of the Year. In addition, the league will also announce the All-WNBA Teams and All-Rookie Team.

Here's a rundown of the award winners that have been announced so far:

MVP: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Averaging 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and two blocks per game, Wilson led the Aces to an 18-4 record, and the No. 1 seed. As a result, she ran away with MVP, falling four votes shy of winning the award unanimously. Now in her third season, Wilson has won MVP, Rookie of the Year and made two All-Star Games. Over the next month, she'll try to add WNBA champion to that resume, as she leads into the Aces in the playoffs.

ROY: Crystal Dangerfield, Minnesota Lynx

Dangerfield made history, becoming the first second-round pick to win Rookie of the Year. Putting up 16.2 points and 3.6 assists per game, Dangerfield led the Lynx in both categories, and finished second and first, respectively, among rookies. She was a huge part of the Lynx's success this season, stepping up in the absence of star center Sylvia Fowles, who went down with a calf injury, and helping Minnesota finish in fourth place.

Coach of the Year: Cheryl Reeve, Minnesota Lynx

With Maya Moore sitting out again, Seimone Augustus off to Los Angeles and Sylvia Fowles out injured for much of the season, Reeve faced a unique challenge leading a Lynx team without any members of the core that won four championships last decade. It turned out not to be too much of a problem, though, as Reeve guided the Lynx to a 14-8 record, and a fourth-place finish that was their best since 2017. This is the third time Reeve has won Coach of the Year, tying a WNBA record.