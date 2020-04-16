2020 WNBA Draft odds: Prop bets and over/under bets; Liberty poised to rebuild around Sabrina Ionescu
Prop odds are in for Friday's WNBA Draft
The WNBA Draft is nearly at hand. Despite the nationwide social distancing efforts that are keeping almost everyone in the United States home right now, the WNBA will conduct its draft on Friday, April 17, and will do so virtually to ensure the safety of all those involved. The New York Liberty hold the No. 1 overall pick, and after trading veteran star Tina Charles on Wednesday, are poised to rebuild around presumptive No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu out of Oregon.
While Ionescu is destined to be selected first on Friday, the rest of the draft holds quite a bit of intrigue. William Hill has odds available for a number of WNBA Draft prop bets and over/unders for individual players in the build up to Friday. Ionescu's Oregon teammate Satou Sabally is the current favorite to be selected No. 2 overall.
Satou Sabally
-150
Lauren Cox
+120
Chennedy Carter
+1500
Sabrina Ionescu
+1500
Megan Walker
+5000
Ruthy Hebard
+7500
Tyasha Harris
+7500
Crystal Dangerfield
+15000
Beatrice Mompremier
+15000
Te'a Cooper
+15000
While Vegas assumes that Oregon will have the first two players selected, Baylor's Lauren Cox has been installed as the favorite to go No. 3 overall on Friday.
Lauren Cox
-150
Satou Sabally
+`130
Chennedy Carter
+600
Tyasha Harris
+2500
Megan Walker
+2500
Ruthy Hebard
+4000
Te'a Cooper
+10000
Crystal Dangerfield
+10000
Beatrice Mompremier
+10000
Sabrina Ionecscu
+10000
Vegas expects Chennedy Carter from Texas A&M to round out the top four, and the odds are heavily in her favor.
Chennedy Carter
-175
Lauren Cox
+700
Megan Walker
+800
Satou Sabally
+800
Tyasha Harris
+1600
Te'a Cooper
+1800
Ruthy Hebard
+2200
Crystal Dangerfield
+2500
Beatrice Mompremier
+2500
Sabrina Ionescu
+50000
In addition to those top four pick odds, William Hill has over/under lines set for a number of other top players in the draft.
|Megan Walker draft position
|Odds
Over 5.5
+200
Under 5.5
-250
|Tyasha Harris draft position
|Odds
Over 6.5
+100
Under 6.5
-130
|Te'a Cooper draft position
|Odds
Over 8.5
-115
Under 8.5
-115
|Crystal Dangerfield draft position
|Odds
Over 8.5
-115
Under 8.5
-115
|Ruthy Hebard draft position
|Odds
Over 8.5
-130
Under 8.5
+100
|Beatrice Mompremier draft position
|Odds
Over 8.5
-120
Under 8.5
-110
As the Charles trade proved on Wednesday, the draft board can still be shaken up between now and Friday. As with any draft, there should at least be a few surprises in store when the picks actually start rolling in, so if you feel strongly about any of the lines on the board, now would be the time to put your money where you mouth is.
