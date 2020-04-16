2020 WNBA Draft odds: Prop bets and over/under bets; Liberty poised to rebuild around Sabrina Ionescu

The WNBA Draft is nearly at hand. Despite the nationwide social distancing efforts that are keeping almost everyone in the United States home right now, the WNBA will conduct its draft on Friday, April 17, and will do so virtually to ensure the safety of all those involved. The New York Liberty hold the No. 1 overall pick, and after trading veteran star Tina Charles on Wednesday, are poised to rebuild around presumptive No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu out of Oregon.

While Ionescu is destined to be selected first on Friday, the rest of the draft holds quite a bit of intrigue. William Hill has odds available for a number of WNBA Draft prop bets and over/unders for individual players in the build up to Friday. Ionescu's Oregon teammate Satou Sabally is the current favorite to be selected No. 2 overall.

Satou Sabally -150 Lauren Cox +120 Chennedy Carter +1500 Sabrina Ionescu +1500 Megan Walker +5000 Ruthy Hebard +7500 Tyasha Harris +7500 Crystal Dangerfield +15000 Beatrice Mompremier +15000 Te'a Cooper +15000

While Vegas assumes that Oregon will have the first two players selected, Baylor's Lauren Cox has been installed as the favorite to go No. 3 overall on Friday.

Lauren Cox -150 Satou Sabally +`130 Chennedy Carter +600 Tyasha Harris +2500 Megan Walker +2500 Ruthy Hebard +4000 Te'a Cooper +10000 Crystal Dangerfield +10000 Beatrice Mompremier +10000 Sabrina Ionecscu +10000

Vegas expects Chennedy Carter from Texas A&M to round out the top four, and the odds are heavily in her favor.

Chennedy Carter -175 Lauren Cox +700 Megan Walker +800 Satou Sabally +800 Tyasha Harris +1600 Te'a Cooper +1800 Ruthy Hebard +2200 Crystal Dangerfield +2500 Beatrice Mompremier +2500 Sabrina Ionescu +50000

In addition to those top four pick odds, William Hill has over/under lines set for a number of other top players in the draft.

Megan Walker draft position Odds Over 5.5 +200 Under 5.5 -250

Tyasha Harris draft position Odds Over 6.5 +100 Under 6.5 -130

Te'a Cooper draft position Odds Over 8.5 -115 Under 8.5 -115

Crystal Dangerfield draft position Odds Over 8.5 -115 Under 8.5 -115

Ruthy Hebard draft position Odds Over 8.5 -130 Under 8.5 +100

Beatrice Mompremier draft position Odds Over 8.5 -120 Under 8.5 -110

As the Charles trade proved on Wednesday, the draft board can still be shaken up between now and Friday. As with any draft, there should at least be a few surprises in store when the picks actually start rolling in, so if you feel strongly about any of the lines on the board, now would be the time to put your money where you mouth is.