2020 WNBA Draft odds: Prop bets and over/under bets; Liberty poised to rebuild around Sabrina Ionescu

Prop odds are in for Friday's WNBA Draft

The WNBA Draft is nearly at hand. Despite the nationwide social distancing efforts that are keeping almost everyone in the United States home right now, the WNBA will conduct its draft on Friday, April 17, and will do so virtually to ensure the safety of all those involved. The New York Liberty hold the No. 1 overall pick, and after trading veteran star Tina Charles on Wednesday, are poised to rebuild around presumptive No. 1 pick Sabrina Ionescu out of Oregon. 

While Ionescu is destined to be selected first on Friday, the rest of the draft holds quite a bit of intrigue. William Hill has odds available for a number of WNBA Draft prop bets and over/unders for individual players in the build up to Friday. Ionescu's Oregon teammate Satou Sabally is the current favorite to be selected No. 2 overall. 

Satou Sabally

-150

Lauren Cox

+120

Chennedy Carter

+1500

Sabrina Ionescu

+1500

Megan Walker

+5000

Ruthy Hebard

+7500

Tyasha Harris

+7500

Crystal Dangerfield

+15000

Beatrice Mompremier

+15000

Te'a Cooper

+15000

While Vegas assumes that Oregon will have the first two players selected, Baylor's Lauren Cox has been installed as the favorite to go No. 3 overall on Friday. 

Lauren Cox

-150

Satou Sabally

+`130

Chennedy Carter

+600

Tyasha Harris

+2500

Megan Walker

+2500

Ruthy Hebard

+4000

Te'a Cooper

+10000

Crystal Dangerfield

+10000

Beatrice Mompremier

+10000

Sabrina Ionecscu

+10000

Vegas expects Chennedy Carter from Texas A&M to round out the top four, and the odds are heavily in her favor. 

Chennedy Carter

-175

Lauren Cox

+700

Megan Walker

+800

Satou Sabally

+800

Tyasha Harris

+1600

Te'a Cooper

+1800

Ruthy Hebard

+2200

Crystal Dangerfield

+2500

Beatrice Mompremier

+2500

Sabrina Ionescu

+50000

In addition to those top four pick odds, William Hill has over/under lines set for a number of other top players in the draft. 

Megan Walker draft positionOdds

Over 5.5

+200

Under 5.5

-250

Tyasha Harris draft positionOdds

Over 6.5

+100

Under 6.5

-130

Te'a Cooper draft positionOdds

Over 8.5

-115

Under 8.5

-115

Crystal Dangerfield draft positionOdds

Over 8.5

-115

Under 8.5

-115

Ruthy Hebard draft positionOdds

Over 8.5

-130

Under 8.5

+100

Beatrice Mompremier draft positionOdds

Over 8.5

-120

Under 8.5

-110

As the Charles trade proved on Wednesday, the draft board can still be shaken up between now and Friday. As with any draft, there should at least be a few surprises in store when the picks actually start rolling in, so if you feel strongly about any of the lines on the board, now would be the time to put your money where you mouth is. 

