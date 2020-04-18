2020 WNBA Draft: Sabrina Ionescu jersey sells out after she was picked No. 1 overall by New York Liberty

The New York Liberty made a franchise-altering selection when they selected Sabrina Ionescu with the top pick in Friday's WNBA Draft. Fans of Ionescu certainly didn't waste any time getting the newest merchandise featuring the former Oregon standout.

Just minutes after Ionescu was selected, her Liberty jerseys were sold out in the WNBA team store.

Ionescu was selected with the number-one pick around 7:15 p.m. ET and the first round of jerseys sold out before 8 p.m. Let's just say that fans were going wild for the former Oregon star's latest merchandise.

The star guard highlighted a very impressive draft for the Liberty, who had five picks in the first two rounds. Forward Megan Walker (Connecticut), Jazmine Jones (Louisville), Kylee Shook (Louisville), and Leaonna Odom (Duke) were also selected in the top 15 of Friday's draft.

It was quite a night for Ionescu to say the least. In addition to being the top pick, Ionescu also signed an endorsement deal with Nike and will be the only player in the WNBA with a signature shoe.

The WNBA Store has since replenished their stock of Ionescu jerseys, but the fact that the first round was gone so quickly is mind-boggling.

However, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise considering Ionescu's popularity. Ionescu was the face of women's college basketball over the last few years and led the Ducks to a Final Four appearance in 2019.