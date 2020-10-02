The 2020 WNBA Finals are set. Starting on Friday night, the two best teams in the league will meet in a best-of-five series to determine the champion of this strange season. The Las Vegas Aces and Seattle Storm finished with identical 18-4 records in the regular season, but their paths to the Finals were quite different.

Vegas earned the No. 1 overall seed due to the regular season tiebreaker, and while there was no homecourt advantage, that did mean they got to play the lowest remaining seed in the semifinals. That ended up being the Connecticut Sun, who gave the Aces a huge test. But despite trailing by 16 points in the deciding Game 5, Las Vegas managed to survive and advance to the Finals for the first time since 2008, when they were still in San Antonio.

As for the Storm, they met the Minnesota Lynx in their semifinal series, and made relatively easy work of them. After winning Game 1 on a buzzer beater by Alysha Clark, the Storm won the next two games by double digits to complete the three-game sweep. Now, they're back in the Finals, where they're looking for their second title in three seasons, and fourth overall. If they get it, they'll tie the Lynx and now-defunct Houston Comets for the most titles in league history.

Ahead of the Finals, here's a look at the daily schedule, and how to watch each game:

Friday, Oct. 2 -- WNBA Finals Game 1

Friday, Oct. 2 -- WNBA Finals Game 1

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm -- 7 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN 2

Sunday, Oct. 4 -- WNBA Finals Game 2

Sunday, Oct. 4 -- WNBA Finals Game 2

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm -- 3 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

Tuesday, Oct. 6 -- WNBA Finals Game 3

Tuesday, Oct. 6 -- WNBA Finals Game 3

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm -- 7 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN

Thursday, Oct. 8 -- WNBA Finals Game 4*

Thursday, Oct. 8 -- WNBA Finals Game 4*

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm -- 7 p.m. ET | TV: ESPN 2

*If necessary

Sunday, Oct. 11 -- WNBA Finals Game 5*

Sunday, Oct. 11 -- WNBA Finals Game 5*

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm -- 3 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

*If necessary