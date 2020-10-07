The Seattle Storm are the 2020 WNBA champions. They took care of business on Tuesday night, beating the Las Vegas Aces, 92-59, in Game 3 to complete a three-game sweep in the Finals. With the win, the Storm secured their second title in the past three seasons, and the fourth in franchise history.

With their fourth championship, the Storm are now tied with the now-defunct Houston Comets and the Minnesota Lynx for the most titles in WNBA history. In their four trips to the Finals, the Storm are a perfect 4-0, which matches the Comest for the best record in Finals appearances.

Seattle finished the regular season 18-4, earning the No. 2 overall seed in the playoffs. Despite losing out on the top spot due to a tiebreaker, they still earned a bye straight to the semifinals. There, they swept the Minnesota Lynx, then moved on to the Finals where they swept the Aces to complete a perfect postseason. In a telling sign of just how easy things were for them, five of their six wins in the playoffs came by double digits.

Star forward Breanna Stewart was named Finals MVP, winning the honor for the second time in the past three seasons. After putting up the first 35-point, 15-rebound game in Finals history in Game 1, Stewart completed the series by averaging 28.3 points and 7.3 rebounds, while shooting 62.8 percent from the field, and 65 percent from 3-point land. She is now the fifth player in league history to win multiple Finals MVP awards.

Friday, Oct. 2 -- WNBA Finals Game 1

Seattle Storm 93, Las Vegas Aces 80

Sunday, Oct. 4 -- WNBA Finals Game 2

Seattle Storm 104, Las Vegas Aces 91

Tuesday, Oct. 6 -- WNBA Finals Game 3