2020 WNBA free agency primer and tracker: Things to know, timeline, dates, ranking key free agents

Given the nature of the WNBA's marathon offseason, the league mostly goes into hibernation during the winter, especially with a majority of the players heading overseas to play in Europe, Asia and Australia. But as we move closer to the spring, things start heating up again.

That has definitely been true this season, as in the last few weeks alone the league and players' association came to terms on a new eight-year collective bargaining agreement, Minnesota Lynx star Maya Moore announced she'll sit out a second straight season and Wings guard Skylar Diggins-Smith said she wants out of Dallas.

Now, it's time to head to one of the biggest portions of the offseason: free agency. The process isn't as big of a deal as it is in the NBA because there are fewer teams and fewer players, and the league is much more secretive about contracts and salary cap information. Still, it's well worth breaking down.

Here is everything you need to know about 2020 WNBA free agency:

When does it start?

Teams can start negotiating with players on Tuesday, Jan. 28, but like the NBA, the WNBA has a moratorium period. This means that no contracts can be officially signed until Feb. 10.

How does WNBA free agency work?

For the most part it works in the same way as the NBA. Once free agency opens, teams can negotiate contracts with players, and there are certain classifications that players fall into. There are unrestricted free agents, who are able to talk with and sign with any team, and restricted free agents, whose prior team has the ability to match any contract offer.

In the WNBA there are also reserved players. These are players who have played three or fewer seasons, and their prior team has exclusive negotiating rights. Often these are veterans who came into the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be younger players who either went undrafted, or for whatever reason were no longer on their rookie-scale contract.

Furthermore, the WNBA has a special designation called "core players." It operates similar to a franchise tag in the NFL, and gives teams exclusive negotiating rights with the player. Teams often use this on star players, but they must be strategic in doing so, as a player can only be "cored" three times in their career.

Core players

These are players who have been designated as core players by their teams, who now have exclusive negotiating rights. One key note here is that while the Wings have made Diggins-Smith a core player, she has publicly stated that she will not play in Dallas this season. At this point it's unclear what happens there, but any deal she signs with the team would likely just be a pre-text to a sign-and-trade.

Player Team Position Status Tina Charles New York Liberty F/C Unsigned Skylar Diggins-Smith Dallas Wings G Unsigned Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury C Unsigned

Unrestricted free agents

As already noted, unrestricted free agents are able to talk to and sign with any team during the offseason. Some of these players may end up being "cored" by their teams, but until then they'll remain in this grouping. And now, without further ado, here's a look at every unrestricted free agent hitting the market this summer, grouped into tiers according to their talent level.

Elite group

Player Prior team New team Position Status Elena Delle Donne Washington Mystics F Unsigned Emma Meesseman Washington Mystics F Unsigned Angel McCoughtry Atlanta Dream F Unsigned

There's no need to explain this one too much. These are the very best players hitting unrestricted free agency. Delle Donne is the reigning MVP, while Meesseman is the reigning Finals MVP, and together the two are coming off an incredible season in which they brought the Washington Mystics the first title in franchise history. It would be a shock if either player didn't re-sign in D.C. to run it back.

As for McCoughtry, she's in a unique situation. She's played her entire career in Atlanta, but missed all of last season rehabbing from a knee injury, and seemed to sour on the organization. And instead of making her a core player, the Dream have decided to let her test free agency.

All-Star-caliber group

Player Prior team New team Position Status DeWanna Bonner Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Allie Quigley Chicago Sky G Unsigned Kristi Toliver Washington Mystics G Unsigned Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky G Unsigned

The next group are not quite elite, MVP-level talent, but they're more than role players. These are All-Stars who are going to help you win a lot of games, and in truth it would also be surprising if any of them left their current team. Bonner has spent her entire 10-year career in Phoenix, Toliver is coming off a title-winning campaign in Washington and Quigley and Vandersloot are married and have helped build a nice foundation in Chicago. But, of course, we will see.

Veteran leaders

Player Prior team New team Position Status Seimone Augustus Minnesota Lynx G/F Unsigned Sue Bird Seattle Storm G Unsigned

These two players probably belong with the role players based on their actual production at this point of their career, but given their resumes, it felt only right to give them special attention. Augustus and Bird are two of the greatest of their generation, and have each won multiple WNBA titles and multiple Olympic gold medals together for Team USA. They're aging out of big roles, but are still vital to their team's culture. It would be an absolute shock if either player ever laces them up for another franchise.

Key role players

Player Prior team New team Position Status Essence Carson Phoenix Mercury G/F Unsigned Stefanie Dolson Chicago Sky F/C Unsigned Glory Johnson Dallas Wings F/C Unsigned Sancho Lyttle Phoenix Mercury F/C Unsigned Leilani Mitchell Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Shekinna Stricklen Connecticut Sun G/F Unsigned

Now this is where things start to get interesting. It's the nature of the WNBA that any truly great player will return to their team more times than not. But whether it's for financial reasons, or simply team needs, we start to see much more movement once we get into this tier of player.

One thing you'll note here is that the Mercury have a lot of decisions to make in free agency. Along with Bonner, who's already been mentioned, they have Carson, Lyttle and Mitchell hitting free agency. Lyttle and Carson are both veterans who dealt with injuries last season, but were important role players when healthy, while Mitchell was a breakout star, winning Most Improved Player for the second time in her career.

Likewise, the Sky have some big questions ahead. Assuming they re-sign Quigley and Vandersloot (see above), what will they do with Dolson and the multiple restricted free agents they have coming up for a new deal? While the new collective bargaining agreement raised the salary cap, it also raised salaries, and did not do so proportionally.

Bench depth

Player Prior team New team Position Status Kayla Alexander Chicago Sky F/C Unsigned Alex Bentley Atlanta Dream G Unsigned Layshia Clarendon Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Sydney Colson Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Bria Hartley New York Liberty G Unsigned Epiphanny Prince Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Danielle Robinson Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Sugar Rodgers Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Tierra Ruffin-Pratt Los Angeles Sparks G/F Unsigned Carolyn Swords Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Tamera Young Las Vegas Aces G/F Unsigned Shavonte Zellous Seattle Storm G Unsigned

As we move down the tiers and get to players who fill out the end of the rotation, things get even more murky. These are all very solid players, and many of them will remain in the league, but they aren't difference-makers. And when teams have to start making difficult decisions regarding their cap sheets, these are the type of players that can often get squeezed out.

Fighting for a roster spot

Player Prior team New team Position Satus Blake Dietrick Seattle Storm G Unsigned Megan Gustafson Dallas Wings F/C Unsigned Brooke McCarty-Williams Dallas Wings G Unsigned Kim Mestdagh Washington Mystics G Unsigned Courtney Paris Seattle Storm C Unsigned Karlie Samuelson Los Angeles Sparks G/F Unsigned Tanisha Wright New York Liberty G Unsigned

This last group is in a potentially difficult position. All of them had roster spots last season, but are certainly not guaranteed one this time around. The roster churn at the end of the bench is a brutal process in the WNBA because of the limited amount of spots. There are only 12 teams, and dozens of new players enter the league every season, meaning it's tough to stick around if you aren't at least a solid contributor. And even then you might be out of luck depending on team need.

Restricted free agents



There are a number of star restricted free agents, including Chelsea Gray, Liz Cambage, Jonquel Jones and Courtney Williams, but it's very rare for those players to move teams in free agency. In fact, in the past three offseasons, Damiris Dantas is the only restricted free agent to sign with another team. (Some have re-signed with their prior team and then been traded, but you can't predict those moves.)

It's possible that changes this season just because of the sheer number of players that are hitting the market, and the changes to the salary cap with the new collective bargaining agreement. While the cap jumped, so did salaries, and that may result in some teams being unable to retain their restricted free agents. Still, most of the big names in this group should return to their prior teams.

Player Prior team New team Position Status Jamierra Faulkner Chicago Sky G Unsigned Chelsea Gray Los Angeles Sparks G Unsigned Rachel Banham Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Liz Cambage Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Kahleah Copper Chicago Sky G/F Unsigned Bria Holmes Connecticut Sun F Unsigned Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun F/C Unsigned Betnijah Laney Indiana Fever G Unsigned Imani McGee-Stafford Dallas Wings C Unsigned Tiffany Mitchell Indiana Fever G Unsigned Astou Ndour Chicago Sky F/C Unsigned Morgan Tuck Connecticut Sun F Unsigned Courtney Williams Connecticut Sun G Unsigned

Reserved players

This group features an eclectic mix of players who all have played three years or less, and their prior team has exclusive negotiating rights to re-sign them. Whether they were born there or simply started their career there, many of these players have roots overseas, which is why they weren't on normal rookie-scale contracts and sent to the restricted free agency route. Those who don't likely had trouble sticking on a roster early in their career and were waived at some point or another.

In any case, most of these players will re-sign with no fuss. Some, however, may not get a deal at all. That is especially likely for veterans such as Anna Cruz, Sonja Petrovic and Marta Xargay, all of whom weren't in the WNBA last season.

Player Prior team New team Position Status Lindsay Allen Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Bridget Carleton Minnesota Lynx G/F Unsigned Alaina Coates Atlanta Dream C Unsigned Anna Cruz Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Temi Fagbenle Minnesota Lynx F Unsigned Reshanda Gray New York Liberty F/C Unsigned Isabelle Harrison Dallas Wings F Unsigned Natisha Hiedeman Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Marine Johannes New York Liberty G Unsigned Sonja Petrovic Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe New York Liberty F Unsigned Angel Robinson Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Marianna Tolo Los Angeles Sparks C Unsigned Yvonne Turner Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Marta Xargay Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Cecilia Zandalasini Minnesota Lynx G/F Unsigned

With that, the action is officially underway.

CBS Sports will continue updating this page with every new move that happens.