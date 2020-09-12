The 2020 WNBA playoffs are now just a few days away. There are still some seeding questions to sort before the regular season comes to a close on Sunday, so we don't know all of the matchups yet, but we do have the full playoff schedule. The single-elimination first round will happen on Tuesday night, and the single-elimination second round is set for Thursday. After that, the semi-finals will begin on Sunday, Sept. 20, and the Finals start on Oct. 2.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were all sorts of necessary changes, and this has been by far the most unique season in league history. Play didn't get started until late July, and the regular season had to be shortened to 22 games. All of those games have been played on the campus of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where the league has set up its bubble environment. So far, everyone has stayed healthy, which is great news, but there's certainly be some interesting results, and it will be interesting to see if that continues in the postseason.

Ahead of the playoffs, here's a look at the daily schedule, and how to watch each game:

Tuesday, Sept. 15 -- First round (single-elimination)

Connecticut Sun (7) vs. Chicago Sky (6) -- 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 (Watch ESPN)

Washington Mystics/Dallas Wings (8) vs. Phoenix Mercury (5) -- 9 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 (Watch ESPN)

Thursday, Sept. 17 -- Second round (single-elimination)

TBD vs. Minnesota Lynx (4) -- 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 (Watch ESPN)

TBD vs. Los Angeles Sparks (3) -- 9 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 (Watch ESPN)

Sunday, Sept. 20 -- Semi-finals Game 1s

TBD vs. TBD -- 1 p.m. ET, ESPN (Watch ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD -- 3 p.m. ET, ABC (Watch ESPN)

Tuesday, Sept. 22 -- Semi-finals Game 2s

TBD vs. TBD -- 6 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 (Watch ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD -- 8 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 (Watch ESPN)

Thursday, Sept. 24 -- Semi-finals Game 3s

TBD vs. TBD -- 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 (Watch ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD -- 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 (Watch ESPN)

Saturday, Sept. 26 -- Semi-finals Game 4s*

TBD vs. TBD -- 1 p.m. ET, ESPN (Watch ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD -- 3 p.m. ET, ABC (Watch ESPN)

*If necessary

Monday, Sept. 28 -- Semi-finals Game 5s*

TBD vs. TBD -- 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 (Watch ESPN)

TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 (Watch ESPN)

*If necessary

Friday, Oct. 2 -- WNBA Finals Game 1

TBD vs. TBD -- 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 (Watch ESPN)

Sunday, Oct. 4 -- WNBA Finals Game 2

TBD vs. TBD -- 3 p.m. ET, ABC (Watch ESPN)

Tuesday, Oct. 6 -- WNBA Finals Game 3

TBD vs. TBD -- 7 p.m. ET, ESPN (Watch ESPN)

Thursday, Oct. 8 -- WNBA Finals Game 4*

TBD vs. TBD -- 7 p.m. ET, ESPN 2 (Watch ESPN)

*If necessary

Sunday, Oct. 11 -- WNBA Finals Game 5*

TBD vs. TBD -- 3 p.m. ET, ABC (Watch ESPN)

*If necessary