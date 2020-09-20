The 2020 WNBA playoffs have reached the semifinal stage, and Sunday was supposed to feature a doubleheader of Game 1s. Yet while the matchup between the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun went off without a hitch, the game between the Seattle Storm and Minnesota Lynx has been postponed due to inconclusive COVID-19 tests.

In a press release, the league announced that the players have entered isolation, and a revamped schedule will be announced as things develop:

After receiving inconclusive COVID-19 test results today for players from the Seattle Storm, the WNBA announced that Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals between the Seattle Storm and the Minnesota Lynx has been postponed out of an abundance of caution. Players with inconclusive results have undergone additional testing today and are currently in isolation. The new date for Game 1 will be communicated as developments warrant.

The WNBA set up its bubble on the campus of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and have had zero positive cases since arriving back in July. There have, however, been a few instances of players receiving inconclusive results, or false positives, which resulted in missed games and extra quarantine time. In all of those cases, however, the players were retested and cleared without any additional issues.

Hopefully that will end up being the case in this situation, both for the health and safety of everyone involved and for the prospects of finishing the playoffs.