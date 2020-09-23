The Connecticut Sun got off to a terrific start in their semifinal series with the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces, dominating Game 1 on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five matchup. Unfortunately, Game 2 got off to an unfortunate start for Connecticut.

In the middle of the first quarter, their star forward Alyssa Thomas was battling with A'ja Wilson in the post, when she collapsed in serious pain. It's tough to tell exactly what happened, as there wasn't any obvious serious collision or fall, but Thomas immediately grimaces when her right shoulder makes contact with Wilson.

Thomas stayed down on the floor for a brief period, before being able to walk off under her own power. After an evaluation by the Sun's medical staff, she soon left the building with her arm in a sling, and made her way to the hospital for further evaluation. Unsurprisingly, the team announced she was out for the game.

It's important to note that the league has set up a "clean corridor" with local medical facilities, which means Thomas can return to the bubble after undergoing testing, and won't have to enter quarantine. Also worth noting that while it's still too early to speculate on Thomas' injury, or the severity, she has been playing with a torn labrum in each shoulder for multiple years now.

Thomas has been tremendous for the Sun all season long, and has been the main reason for their undefeated start in the playoffs so far. They won two straight single-elimination games in the first and second round to advance to the semis, then beat the Aces in Game 1 of this series, and have won every game by double digits. In those three games, Thomas averaged 21.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, six assists and 2.7 steals.

If she's unable to return to this series, their hopes of upsetting the Aces and advancing to the Finals for the second straight season will take a serious hit.