While most sports leagues around the globe were brought to a halt by the coronavirus pandemic, the WNBA was never even able to get started. At least, not until now. This weekend, after a two-month delay, the 2020 WNBA season will tip-off with national TV triple-headers on both Saturday and Sunday.

All games, not just this weekend, but throughout the season, will be coming live from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where the league has set up its bubble environment. Because of the late start, each team will have just 22 regular season games, though the playoffs will be played as normal.

The circumstances necessitated by the pandemic are sure to make this the strangest season in league history, but there should still be plenty of exciting basketball over the next few months. Here's how to tune in to catch all of the action from opening weekend.

Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty

Date: Saturday, July 25

Saturday, July 25 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida

IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN Live stats: GameTracker

In the first game of the season, Breanna Stewart makes her return from a torn Achilles tendon, which cost her all of 2019, while No. 1 overall pick Sabrina Ionescu makes her WNBA debut.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury

Date: Saturday, July 25

Saturday, July 25 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida

IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Streaming: Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN Live stats: GameTracker

The second game on Saturday will pit two longtime Western Conference rivals, and title contenders, against each other. It will also be the Mercury debut for Skylar Diggins-Smith, who arrived in a blockbuster trade this offseason.

Indiana Fever vs. Washington Mystics

Date: Saturday, July 25

Saturday, July 25 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida

IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

Washington will begin their title defense on Saturday with a matchup against the talented young Fever. However, they'll have to do so without Elena Delle Donne, Tina Charles, Natasha Cloud and LaToya Sanders, all of whom are not playing this season.

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx

Date: Sunday, July 26

Sunday, July 26 Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Location: IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida

IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida TV: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN Live stats: GameTracker

Starting off Sunday's action, the new-look Sun -- playing without Jonquel Jones this season -- will begin their quest to get back to the Finals with a matchup against reigning Rookie of the Year Napheesa Collier and the Lynx.

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces

Date: Sunday, July 26

Sunday, July 26 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Location: IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida

IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida TV: ABC

ABC Streaming: Watch ESPN

Watch ESPN Live stats: GameTracker

Last season's best game was the Aces' thrilling win over the Sky in the second round of the playoffs. On Sunday, they'll meet again. Liz Cambage (health concerns) and Kelsey Plum (torn Achilles) will not be playing, however.

Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream

Date: Sunday, July 26

Sunday, July 26 Time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida

IMG Academy -- Bradenton, Florida TV: CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder)

CBS Sports Network (Channel Finder) Streaming: Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app

Online here with authentication, or through the CBS Sports app Live stats: GameTracker

In the final matchup of the weekend, two lottery picks will take the floor for the first time in their WNBA careers, as No. 2 overall pick Satou Sabally and the Wings face No. 4 overall pick Chennedy Carter and the Dream.