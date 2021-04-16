After a long and interesting offseason, and a thrilling NCAA Women's Tournament, the 2021 WNBA Draft has arrived. On Thursday night, 36 players will have their dreams come true, as they hear their names called and join the best women's basketball league in the world.

The Dallas Wings started the night by selecting Texas center Charli Collier and Finnish center Awak Kuier. They needed depth in the frontcourt, so this was no surprise. Collier is WNBA ready, and Kuier has perhaps the most potential of any player in this class.

We'll be providing instant analysis of all 12 of the first-round picks taken Friday night as selections were announced. Here's a breakdown of the first round, as well as grades for each selection.

First round

Dallas Wings: Charli Collier -- Texas -- 6-5, Junior, Center

As expected, the Wings selected Texas center Charli Collier with the No. 1 overall pick. While likely not an immediate franchise-changing talent like we've seen in previous drafts, Collier has WNBA-ready size and athleticism and is a talented scorer around the basket. The Wings needed frontcourt depth, and Collier made the most sense. Grade: B

2. Dallas Wings: Awak Kuier -- Finland -- 6-5, Center

The Wings also had the No. 2 pick on Thursday night, and they went back to the frontcourt to take Awak Kuier, the 19-year-old big out of Finland. Most American fans probably aren't familiar with Kuier, but that will change quickly. She has a rare combination of size, athleticism and feel for the game, and has the most potential of anyone in this class. Grade: A

3. Atlanta Dream: Aari McDonald -- Arizona -- 5-6, Senior, Guard

McDonald was the biggest breakout star of the NCAA Women's Tournament, but no one knew exactly how high she'd go in the draft. Turns it was all the way up to No. 3. This is a bit of a surprise, considering the Dream have a number of small guards on the roster already, but McDonald will be a big boost to their defense and allow Chennedy Carter to play off the ball. Grade: B-

4. Indiana Fever: Kysre Gondrezick -- West Virginia -- 5-9, Junior, Guard

Wow, this is the first major surprise of the night. Most mocks had Gondrezick going in the second or third round, and she jumps all the way up into the lottery. She's a good 3-point shooter and has some playmaking skills, and it seemed like in the right situation she could be a good role player. Taking her at No. 4 seems like a big reach, however, especially when the Fever already have a lot of guards. Grade: C-

5. Dallas Wings: Chelsea Dungee -- Arkansas -- 5-11, Senior, Guard

The Wings use their third pick of the night to take Chelsea Dungee out of Arkansas. Arguably the best scorer in this class and a strong outside shooter who can play on or off the ball. This is a solid fit for a Wings team that shot just 32.3 percent from 3-point land last season. She'll help space the floor for the Wings' young stars, Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally. Grade: B

6. New York Liberty: Michaela Onyenwere -- UCLA -- 6-0, Senior, Forward

The Liberty take Onyenwere out of UCLA. She's a strong and athletic wing who plays extremely hard and can guard multiple positions. She should be able to help improve the Liberty's defense, but she'll be a bit of a tweener in the pros and needs to improve her outside shooting. Grade: B

7. Los Angeles Sparks: Jasmine Walker -- Alabama -- 6-3, Senior, Forward

The Sparks traded their first-round pick in next year's draft to move up and get this spot from the Wings, so you figured there was someone they really wanted. It turns out it was Walker, who is the best floor-spacing big in this class. She can really shoot the ball and will be a good fit on this Sparks team. Grade: B+

8. Chicago Sky: Shyla Heal -- Australia -- 5-6, Guard

Everyone knew the Sky were going to take a point guard here to help back up Courtney Vandersloot, it was just a matter of which one. They decided to go with Heal, the young Australian who made her professional debut at 14. She's a crafty offensive player and has a ton of potential. This feels like a perfect spot for her to learn under one of the league's best point guards. Grade: A

9. Minnesota Lynx: Rennia Davis -- Tennessee -- 6-2, Senior, Guard/Forward

Many projections had Davis going in the lottery, but she falls all the way to No. 9. Bit of a surprise, but the Lynx certainly won't complain. Davis is a terrific athlete who can guard multiple positions, and will crash the glass. She needs to improve her 3-point shooting but will fit in well with the defensive-minded culture in Minnesota. Grade: A

10. Los Angeles Sparks: Stephanie Watts -- North Carolina -- 5-11, Senior, Guard

With their second pick of the night, the Sparks take Watts out of North Carolina. This is another one that's a little bit out of nowhere, especially with some of the point guards that were still on the board. She's already 24 years old and was an extremely inefficient offensive player in college. Grade: D

11. Seattle Storm: Aaliyah Wilson -- Texas A&M -- 5-11, Senior, Guard

Everyone expected that the Storm would take a guard to improve their depth there, but no one expected they would take Wilson, who some projections had going as late as the third round. Like the Sparks before them, this is confusing with some of the names on the board. She'll get after it defensively, and improved her 3-point shot as a senior, but on limited attempts. Grade: D

12. Las Vegas Aces: Iliana Rupert -- France -- 6-4, Center

The Aces needed some frontcourt depth and they got it in Rupert. Another international player, Rupert already has multiple years of professional and international experience in France. With her size, athleticism and touch around the basket she arguably has some of the most potential of anyone in this class. This could end being a steal for the Aces. Grade: B+

