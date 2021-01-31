Nothing can become official until Feb. 1, but there's already been plenty of action on the WNBA free agency front. Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird has decided to re-sign with the reigning champion Seattle Storm on Sunday. Also, former MVP and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Candace Parker has committed to join the Chicago Sky after spending the first 13 seasons of her career with the Los Angeles Sparks.

Elsewhere, the Minnesota Lynx are set to add Kayla McBride, Aerial Powers and Natalie Achonwa in an impressive statement of their intent for the season. The Aces, meanwhile, responded to losing McBride by agreeing to terms with Chelsea Gray, and the Mystics bounced back from Powers' departure by getting a commitment from Alysha Clark.

As the free agency action continues to heat up, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about this crucial period.

When does it start?

Teams can start negotiating with players on Friday, Jan. 15, but like the NBA, the WNBA has a moratorium period. This means that no contracts can be officially signed until Feb. 1.

How does WNBA free agency work?

For the most part, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency officially begins, teams can negotiate with players, and there are certain classifications that players fall into. There are unrestricted free agents, who are allowed to talk with and sign with any team, and restricted free agents, whose prior team has the ability to match any contract offer.

Another group is called reserved players. These are players who have played three or fewer seasons, and their prior team has exclusive negotiating rights. Often these are veterans who came into the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be younger players who either went undrafted or for whatever reason were not on a typical rookie-scale contract.

Furthermore, the WNBA has a special designation called "core players," which operates similar to a franchise tag in the NFL, and gives teams exclusive negotiating rights with the player. Teams often use this on star players, but they must be strategic in doing so, as a player can only be "cored" three times in their career.

2021 Free Agents

Here's a look at every player hitting free agency this winter, separated by classification.

Core players

These three stars were immediately cored by their current team in order to secure exclusive negotiating rights. Other players could be added to this category, but for now, these are the only three who have received the core designation.

Player Prior team New team Position Status Liz Cambage Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Natasha Howard Seattle Storm F/C Unsigned Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Los Angeles Sparks F/C Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal

Unrestricted free agents

Player Current team New team Position Status Natalie Achonwa Indiana Fever Minnesota Lynx C Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal Kayla Alexander Minnesota Lynx C Unsigned Seimone Augustus Los Angeles Sparks G/F Unsigned Sue Bird Seattle Storm Seattle Storm G Reportedly agreed to deal Jessica Breland Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Cierra Burdick Las Vegas Aces F Unsigned Essence Carson Connecticut Sun G/F Unsigned Tina Charles Washington Mystics F Unsigned Alysha Clark Seattle Storm Washington Mystics F Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal Alaina Coates Washington Mystics C Unsigned Sydney Colson Chicago Sky G Unsigned Candice Dupree Indiana Fever F Unsigned Jamierra Faulkner Chicago Sky G Unsigned Chelsea Gray Los Angeles Sparks Las Vegas Aces G Reportedly agreed to deal Reshanda Gray Los Angeles Sparks F Unsigned Tiana Hawkins Washington Mystics C Unsigned Bria Holmes Connecticut Sun F Unsigned Alisia Jenkins Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Glory Johnson Atlanta Dream F Unsigned Shenise Johnson Minnesota Lynx G/F Unsigned Betnijah Laney Atlanta Dream New York Liberty G/F Reportedly agreed to deal Jantel Lavender Indiana Fever F Unsigned Kayla McBride Las Vegas Aces Minnesota Lynx G Confirmed she'll sign with Lynx Emma Meesseman Washington Mystics F Unsigned Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Candace Parker Los Angeles Sparks Chicago Sky F Reportedly committed to Chicago Cheyenne Parker Chicago Sky Atlanta Dream F/C Reportedly agreed to deal Theresa Plaisance Connecticut Sun F/C Unsigned Aerial Powers Washington Mystics Minnesota Lynx G/F Confirmed she'll sign with Lynx Epiphanny Prince Seattle Storm G Unsigned Danielle Robinson Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Sugar Rodgers Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Kamiah Smalls Indiana Fever G Unsigned Carolyn Swords Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun F Unsigned Jasmine Thomas Connecticut Sun Connecticut Sun G Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal Kia Vaughn Phoenix Mercury F/C Unsigned Erica Wheeler Indiana Fever Los Angeles Sparks G Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal Riquna Williams Los Angeles Sparks G Unsigned Amanda Zahui B. New York Liberty C Unsigned

Restricted free agents

Player Current team New team Position Status Kaela Davis Atlanta Dream F Unsigned Blake Dietrick Atlanta Dream G Unsigned Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun C Unsigned Allisha Gray Dallas Wings Dallas Wings G Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal Brittney Sykes Los Angeles Sparks Los Angeles Sparks G Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal Eric McCall Minnesota Lynx F Unsigned NIa Coffey Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury F Reportedly accepted qualifying offer Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Sami Whitcomb Seattle Storm G Unsigned

Reserved players

Player Current team New team Position Status Jaylen Agnew Atlanta Dream F Unsigned Alexis Prince Chicago Sky G Unsigned Marianna Tolo Los Angeles Sparks C Unsigned Anna Cruz Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Temi Fagbenle Minnesota Lynx C Unsigned Paris Kea New York Liberty G Unsigned Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe New York Liberty N/A F Sitting out 2021 season Joyner Holmes New York Liberty C Unsigned Angel Robinson Phoenix Mercury C Unsigned Sonja Petrovic Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Marta Xargay Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned

With that, the action is officially underway.

CBS Sports will continue updating this page with every new move that happens.