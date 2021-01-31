Nothing can become official until Feb. 1, but there's already been plenty of action on the WNBA free agency front. Four-time WNBA champion Sue Bird has decided to re-sign with the reigning champion Seattle Storm on Sunday. Also, former MVP and reigning Defensive Player of the Year Candace Parker has committed to join the Chicago Sky after spending the first 13 seasons of her career with the Los Angeles Sparks.
Elsewhere, the Minnesota Lynx are set to add Kayla McBride, Aerial Powers and Natalie Achonwa in an impressive statement of their intent for the season. The Aces, meanwhile, responded to losing McBride by agreeing to terms with Chelsea Gray, and the Mystics bounced back from Powers' departure by getting a commitment from Alysha Clark.
As the free agency action continues to heat up, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about this crucial period.
When does it start?
Teams can start negotiating with players on Friday, Jan. 15, but like the NBA, the WNBA has a moratorium period. This means that no contracts can be officially signed until Feb. 1.
How does WNBA free agency work?
For the most part, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency officially begins, teams can negotiate with players, and there are certain classifications that players fall into. There are unrestricted free agents, who are allowed to talk with and sign with any team, and restricted free agents, whose prior team has the ability to match any contract offer.
Another group is called reserved players. These are players who have played three or fewer seasons, and their prior team has exclusive negotiating rights. Often these are veterans who came into the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be younger players who either went undrafted or for whatever reason were not on a typical rookie-scale contract.
Furthermore, the WNBA has a special designation called "core players," which operates similar to a franchise tag in the NFL, and gives teams exclusive negotiating rights with the player. Teams often use this on star players, but they must be strategic in doing so, as a player can only be "cored" three times in their career.
2021 Free Agents
Here's a look at every player hitting free agency this winter, separated by classification.
Core players
These three stars were immediately cored by their current team in order to secure exclusive negotiating rights. Other players could be added to this category, but for now, these are the only three who have received the core designation.
|Player
|Prior team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Liz Cambage
Las Vegas Aces
C
Unsigned
Natasha Howard
Seattle Storm
F/C
Unsigned
Nneka Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
Los Angeles Sparks
F/C
Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal
Unrestricted free agents
|Player
|Current team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Natalie Achonwa
Indiana Fever
Minnesota Lynx
C
Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal
Kayla Alexander
Minnesota Lynx
C
Unsigned
Seimone Augustus
Los Angeles Sparks
G/F
Unsigned
Sue Bird
Seattle Storm
Seattle Storm
G
Reportedly agreed to deal
Jessica Breland
Phoenix Mercury
F
Unsigned
Cierra Burdick
Las Vegas Aces
F
Unsigned
Essence Carson
Connecticut Sun
G/F
Unsigned
Tina Charles
Washington Mystics
F
Unsigned
Alysha Clark
Seattle Storm
Washington Mystics
F
Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal
Alaina Coates
Washington Mystics
C
Unsigned
Sydney Colson
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Candice Dupree
Indiana Fever
F
Unsigned
Jamierra Faulkner
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Chelsea Gray
Los Angeles Sparks
Las Vegas Aces
G
Reportedly agreed to deal
Reshanda Gray
Los Angeles Sparks
F
Unsigned
Tiana Hawkins
Washington Mystics
C
Unsigned
Bria Holmes
Connecticut Sun
F
Unsigned
Alisia Jenkins
Phoenix Mercury
F
Unsigned
Glory Johnson
Atlanta Dream
F
Unsigned
Shenise Johnson
Minnesota Lynx
G/F
Unsigned
Betnijah Laney
Atlanta Dream
New York Liberty
G/F
Reportedly agreed to deal
Jantel Lavender
Indiana Fever
F
Unsigned
Kayla McBride
Las Vegas Aces
Minnesota Lynx
G
Confirmed she'll sign with Lynx
Emma Meesseman
Washington Mystics
F
Unsigned
Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis
Connecticut Sun
G
Unsigned
Candace Parker
Los Angeles Sparks
Chicago Sky
F
Reportedly committed to Chicago
Cheyenne Parker
Chicago Sky
Atlanta Dream
F/C
Reportedly agreed to deal
Theresa Plaisance
Connecticut Sun
F/C
Unsigned
Aerial Powers
Washington Mystics
Minnesota Lynx
G/F
Confirmed she'll sign with Lynx
Epiphanny Prince
Seattle Storm
G
Unsigned
Danielle Robinson
Las Vegas Aces
G
Unsigned
Sugar Rodgers
Las Vegas Aces
G
Unsigned
Kamiah Smalls
Indiana Fever
G
Unsigned
Carolyn Swords
Las Vegas Aces
C
Unsigned
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Alyssa Thomas
Connecticut Sun
F
Unsigned
Jasmine Thomas
Connecticut Sun
Connecticut Sun
G
Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal
Kia Vaughn
Phoenix Mercury
F/C
Unsigned
Erica Wheeler
Indiana Fever
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal
Riquna Williams
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Unsigned
Amanda Zahui B.
New York Liberty
C
Unsigned
Restricted free agents
|Player
|Current team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Kaela Davis
Atlanta Dream
F
Unsigned
Blake Dietrick
Atlanta Dream
G
Unsigned
Brionna Jones
Connecticut Sun
C
Unsigned
Allisha Gray
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings
G
Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal
Brittney Sykes
Los Angeles Sparks
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Reportedly agreed to multi-year deal
Eric McCall
Minnesota Lynx
F
Unsigned
NIa Coffey
Phoenix Mercury
Phoenix Mercury
F
Reportedly accepted qualifying offer
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Sami Whitcomb
Seattle Storm
G
Unsigned
Reserved players
|Player
|Current team
|New team
|Position
|Status
Jaylen Agnew
Atlanta Dream
F
Unsigned
Alexis Prince
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Marianna Tolo
Los Angeles Sparks
C
Unsigned
Anna Cruz
Minnesota Lynx
G
Unsigned
Temi Fagbenle
Minnesota Lynx
C
Unsigned
Paris Kea
New York Liberty
G
Unsigned
Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe
New York Liberty
N/A
F
Sitting out 2021 season
Joyner Holmes
New York Liberty
C
Unsigned
Angel Robinson
Phoenix Mercury
C
Unsigned
Sonja Petrovic
Phoenix Mercury
F
Unsigned
Marta Xargay
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
With that, the action is officially underway.
