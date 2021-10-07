With the Chicago Sky's Game 4 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night, one half of the 2021 WNBA Finals is set. The Sky are back in the Finals for the first time since 2014, and will have a chance to claim the first title in franchise history. They'll play either the Las Vegas Aces or Phoenix Mercury, who are headed to a winner-take-all Game 5 on Friday night in Vegas after the Aces kept their season alive with an impressive Game 4 win on the road.
As a quick refresher of the revamped playoff format that began in 2016, the top eight teams make the playoffs regardless of conference affiliation. The top-two seeds get a bye all the way to the semifinals, while the Nos. 3 and 4 seeds get a bye to the second round. Teams seeded 5-8 begin play in the first round. The first and second rounds are single elimination, while the semifinals and Finals are both best-of-five series. After each round, the teams are re-seeded.
This season, the Connecticut Sun finished with the best record in the league at 26-6. In addition to a bye to the semis, they have also earned home-court advantage throughout the playoffs. The Las Vegas Aces, by virtue of finishing second, have also punched their ticket to the semis.
With the playoff bracket now set, here's a look at the first-round matchups and the full schedule for the 2021 WNBA Playoffs:
First round (single elimination)
Thursday, Sept. 23
No. 6 Chicago Sky 81, No. 7 Dallas Wings 64
No. 5 Phoenix Mercury 83, No. 10 New York Liberty 82
Second round (single elimination)
Sunday, Sept. 26
No. 5 Phoenix Mercury 85, No. 4 Seattle Storm 80 (OT)
No. 6 Chicago Sky 89, No. 3 Minnesota Lynx 76
Semifinals
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Tuesday, Sept. 28 (Game 1)
- No. 6 Chicago Sky 101, No. 1 Connecticut Sun 95 (Sky lead 1-0)
- No. 2 Las Vegas Aces 96, No. 5 Phoenix Mercury 90 (Aces lead 1-0)
Thursday, Sept. 30 (Game 2)
- No. 1 Connecticut Sun 79, No. 6 Chicago Sky 68
- No. 5 Phoenix Mercury 117, No. 2 Las Vegas Aces 91
Sunday, Oct. 3 (Game 3)
- No. 6 Chicago Sky 86, No. 1 Connecticut Sun 83
- No. 5 Phoenix Mercury 87, No. 2 Las Vegas Aces 60
Wednesday, Oct. 6 (Game 4)
- No. 6 Chicago Sky 79, No. 1 Connecticut Sun 69
- No. 2 Las Vegas Aces 93, No. 5 Phoenix Mercury 76
Friday, Oct. 8 (Game 5)
- No. 6 Chicago Sky at No. 1 Connecticut Sun, TBD
- No. 5 Phoenix Mercury at No. 2 Las Vegas Aces, TBD
WNBA Finals
(All times U.S./Eastern)
Sunday, Oct. 10 (Game 1)
TBD vs. No. 6 Chicago Sky
Wednesday, Oct. 13 (Game 2)
TBD vs. No. 6 Chicago Sky
Friday, Oct. 15 (Game 3)
TBD vs. No. 6 Chicago Sky
Sunday, Oct. 17 (Game 4)*
TBD vs. No. 6 Chicago Sky
Tuesday, Oct. 19 (Game 5)*
TBD vs. No. 6 Chicago Sky
*If necessary
