In the final entry of this year's award season, the 2022 All-WNBA Teams were announced on Thursday. MVP and Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces highlighted the First Team along with MVP runner-up Brenna Stewart of the Seattle Storm. Both players were unanimous selections for the First Team.

Rounding out the first team was Aces guard Kelsey Plum, Phoenix Mercury guard Skylar Diggins-Smith and Chicago Sky forward Candace Parker. Plum, who finished third in MVP voting this season, made her First Team debut, while Diggins-Smith made her fourth appearance. Meanwhile, Parker is now tied with Tamika Catchings and Lauren Jackson for the third-most First Team appearances at seven.

Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas, who finished top-five in both MVP and DPOY voting, narrowly missed out on the First Team by eight points (players got five points for a First Team vote and three points for a Second Team vote). Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty made her All-WNBA debut while retiring Minnesota Lynx legend Sylvia Fowles made All-WNBA for the eighth time, which is tied for fifth all-time. Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike and Sun forward Jonquel Jones also made the Second Team.

In a new twist this season, the league moved to a position-less format. Voters were allowed to select five players for the First Team and five players for the Second Team regardless of their position. While the First Team still featured two guards and three frontcourt players, the Second Team had just one guard and four frontcourt players.

Here's a look at the teams. (The league did not release full voting information so it's unclear who else received votes besides the 10 players listed.)

First Team

Player Team Skylar Diggins-Smith Phoenix Mercury Candace Parker Chicago Sky Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces

Second Team