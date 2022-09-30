Team USA is on to the final of the 2022 FIBA Women's World Cup after cruising past Canada in the semifinals, 83-43. The Americans opened up the game on a 15-0 run and never looked back, picking up their fourth win in this tournament by at least 40 points.

Breanna Stewart led all scorers with 17 points, while A'ja Wilson went for 15 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a strong all-around performance. This was another defensive masterclass from Team USA, as they forced 15 turnovers and held Canada to 21.9 percent shooting.

Now, Team USA will face China for the gold medal. China, who snuck past Australia in the semifinals with a dramatic 61-59 victory, is the only team that has given the Americans a test at this tournament. Team USA still won their preliminary stage matchup by double digits, but the game was highly competitive for long stretches.

This edition of the World Cup is being held in Australia and wraps up Saturday. All games will be played in Sydney, though there are multiple venues in the city. There are 12 teams participating in the tournament, and they are split into two six-team groups for the preliminary stage. The top four teams from each group will then advance to the single-elimination knockout stage.

As the sport's current and historical powerhouse, Team USA is once again the favorite to win the competition; the Americans have won a record 10 World Cup gold medals and are looking for a fourth consecutive title. In fact, Team USA has not even lost a game in the competition since falling to Russia in the semifinals of the 2006 tournament.

Ahead of all the action, here's everything you need to know about Team USA:

Schedule, streaming info

Team USA has been drawn into Group A along with Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, China, Puerto Rico and South Korea. They will play each team once, with two points awarded for a win and one point for a loss. The Americans must finish in the top four of the group in order to advance to the knockout stage.

Preliminary round

Team USA 87, Belgium 72 (Box score)

Team USA 106, Puerto Rico 42 (Box score)

Team USA 77, China 63 (Box Score)

Team USA 145, South Korea 69 (Box score)

Team USA 121, Bosnia and Herzegovina 59 (Box score)



Knockout stage

Quarterfinals: Team USA 88, Serbia 55 (Box score)

Semifinals: Team USA 83, Canada 43 (Box score)

Final: Team USA vs. China | Saturday, Oct. 1, 2:00 a.m. ET | ESPN 2/ESPN+

Roster

Team USA was waiting to release a final roster until the conclusion of the WNBA Finals. If the series had gone to a decisive Game 5, then players from the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun likely would not have been included. As it was, the Aces took care of business in four games, winning their first-ever title.

Now, the roster has been set, and regular season MVP and Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson, Finals MVP Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, triple-double history-maker Alyssa Thomas and Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones have all made the cut. It would have been fascinating to see the roster if those Finals stars weren't able to go to Australia.

As its stands, this will already be a new-look national team. Stalwarts such as Sue Bird, Tina Charles, Sylvia Fowles and Diana Taurasi have aged out, Napheesa Collier is still recovering from her pregnancy, Skylar Diggins-Smith has taken a hiatus from basketball due to personal reasons and Brittney Griner remains detained in Russia.

Only five members of the gold medal-winning team from the 2020 Olympics are on this team: Ariel Atkins, Chelsea Gray, Jewell Loyd, Breanna Stewart and A'ja Wilson. Of course, the two best players in the world, the reigning Finals MVP and two other All-Stars is a good place to start any roster.

Player Position WNBA team Ariel Atkins Guard Washington Mystics Shakira Austin Forward/Center Washington Mystics Kahleah Copper Guard/Forward Chicago Sky Chelsea Gray Guard Las Vegas Aces Sabrina Ionescu Guard New York Liberty Brionna Jones Center Connecticut Sun Betnijah Laney Guard/Forward New York Liberty Jewell Loyd Guard Seattle Storm Kelsey Plum Guard Las Vegas Aces Breanna Stewart Forward Seattle Storm Alyssa Thomas Forward Connecticut Sun A'ja Wilson Forward Las Vegas Aces

Coaching Staff