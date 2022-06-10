Fan voting for the 2022 WNBA All-Star Game got underway earlier this month, and the first round of returns came in on Friday. Leading the way, to little surprise, are Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart. As it stands, those two stars would be the captains.

After using a Team USA vs. Team WNBA format last year due to the Olympics, the league has returned to a playground-style captain's draft for this year's All-Star Game. The two players who receive the most fan votes will be named captains and select their teams from the available player pool during a live television broadcast.

As per usual, starters will be determined by the fans, media and current players. Fans will account for 50 percent of the votes, while the media and players will each account for 25 percent. Voting opened on June 3 and will run through June 20, with the starters announced on June 22. The league's coaches will then pick the reserves, which will be announced on June 28. Once the players are set, the All-Star Draft will be held on July 2, ahead of the game in Chicago on July 10.

Here's a look at the top vote-getters so far (players in bold would be starters if voting ended today):

Player Team Position Votes A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt 21,688 Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm Frontcourt 20,866 Candace Parker Chicago Sky Frontcourt 17,475 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Backcourt 17,158 Elena Delle Donne Washington Mystics Frontcourt 13,626 Sylvia Fowles Minnesota Lynx Frontcourt 13,272 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Backcourt 12,222 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Frontcourt 10,933 Sue Bird Seattle Storm Backcourt 9,299 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Backcourt 9,268 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Backcourt 8, 516 Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt 7,555 Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky Backcourt 7,405 Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun Frontcourt 7,145 Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury Backcourt 6,856

A few brief takeaways: