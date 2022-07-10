After an exciting first half of the season, 2022 WNBA All-Star Weekend has arrived. The league's best and brightest convene in Chicago as the city hosts the festivities for the first time ever.

The action began with All-Star Saturday, which featured the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. Defending 3-Point champion Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky made history by winning the event a fourth time. Meanwhile, New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu prevailed in the Skills Challenge.

The All-Star Game between Team Wilson and Team Stewart will take place on Sunday afternoon. This year, the game will once again being played with the playground-style captain's picks format, and A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were named captains for receiving the most fan votes. Retiring legends Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird were also named co-captains by the league. After a trade during the All-Star draft, Fowles will be paired with Wilson, while Bird will be paired with Stewart, her Seattle Storm teammate.

Ahead of the excitement, here's everything you need to know about Sunday's star-studded exhibition:

2022 WNBA All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, July 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 10 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

After using a special Team USA vs. Team WNBA format last year to promote the Olympics, the league has returned to the captain's picks format. Unsurprisingly, the Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson and the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart received the most fan votes and were named captains. To honor some retiring legends, Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird were picked as co-captains by the league. After a trade during the All-Star Draft, Fowles was paired with Wilson, while Bird was paired with Stewart.

Wilson had the first overall pick, and chose the hometown star Candace Parker, while Stewart selected Jackie Young with her first choice. Team Wilson will be coached by Becky Hammon and the Aces staff, while James Wade the Sky staff will be in charge of Team Stewart.

Here's a look at the full rosters (starters in bold):

Team Wilson

Player Team Position Pick A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt Captain Sylvia Fowles Seattle Storm Frontcourt Captain Candace Parker Chicago Sky Frontcourt No. 1 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Backcourt No. 3 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Backcourt No. 6 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Backcourt No. 8 Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt No. 10 Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky Backcourt No. 12 Ariel Atkins Washington Mystics Backcourt No. 14 Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 16 Natasha Howard New York Liberty Frontcourt No. 18

Team Stewart

Player Team Position Pick Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm Frontcourt Captain Sue Bird Seattle Storm Backcourt Captain Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Backcourt No. 2 Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 4 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Frontcourt No. 5 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Backcourt No. 7 Kahleah Copper Chicago Sky Backcourt No. 9 Skylar Diggins-Smith Phoenix Mercury Backcourt No. 11 Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 13 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings Backcourt No. 15 Emma Meesseman Chicago Sky Frontcourt No. 17

In addition to the players selected to participate in the game, the league named Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner an honorary All-Star. She has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February. During a court appearance on Thursday, she pleaded guilty and faces up to 10 years in prison.

The league has also announced a set of special rules for the All-Star Game: