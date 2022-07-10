After an exciting first half of the season, 2022 WNBA All-Star Weekend has arrived. The league's best and brightest convene in Chicago as the city hosts the festivities for the first time ever.
The action began with All-Star Saturday, which featured the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. Defending 3-Point champion Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky made history by winning the event a fourth time. Meanwhile, New York Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu prevailed in the Skills Challenge.
The All-Star Game between Team Wilson and Team Stewart will take place on Sunday afternoon. This year, the game will once again being played with the playground-style captain's picks format, and A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were named captains for receiving the most fan votes. Retiring legends Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird were also named co-captains by the league. After a trade during the All-Star draft, Fowles will be paired with Wilson, while Bird will be paired with Stewart, her Seattle Storm teammate.
Ahead of the excitement, here's everything you need to know about Sunday's star-studded exhibition:
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
2022 WNBA All-Star Game
- Date: Sunday, July 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
After using a special Team USA vs. Team WNBA format last year to promote the Olympics, the league has returned to the captain's picks format. Unsurprisingly, the Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson and the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart received the most fan votes and were named captains. To honor some retiring legends, Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird were picked as co-captains by the league. After a trade during the All-Star Draft, Fowles was paired with Wilson, while Bird was paired with Stewart.
Wilson had the first overall pick, and chose the hometown star Candace Parker, while Stewart selected Jackie Young with her first choice. Team Wilson will be coached by Becky Hammon and the Aces staff, while James Wade the Sky staff will be in charge of Team Stewart.
Here's a look at the full rosters (starters in bold):
Team Wilson
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Pick
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
Frontcourt
Captain
Sylvia Fowles
Seattle Storm
Frontcourt
Captain
Candace Parker
Chicago Sky
Frontcourt
No. 1
Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces
Backcourt
No. 3
Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty
Backcourt
No. 6
Rhyne Howard
Atlanta Dream
Backcourt
No. 8
Dearica Hamby
Las Vegas Aces
Frontcourt
No. 10
Courtney Vandersloot
Chicago Sky
Backcourt
No. 12
Ariel Atkins
Washington Mystics
Backcourt
No. 14
Brionna Jones
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
No. 16
Natasha Howard
New York Liberty
Frontcourt
No. 18
Team Stewart
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Pick
Breanna Stewart
Seattle Storm
Frontcourt
Captain
Sue Bird
Seattle Storm
Backcourt
Captain
Jackie Young
Las Vegas Aces
Backcourt
No. 2
Jonquel Jones
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
No. 4
Nneka Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
Frontcourt
No. 5
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
Backcourt
No. 7
Kahleah Copper
Chicago Sky
Backcourt
No. 9
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Phoenix Mercury
Backcourt
No. 11
Alyssa Thomas
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
No. 13
Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings
Backcourt
No. 15
Emma Meesseman
Chicago Sky
Frontcourt
No. 17
In addition to the players selected to participate in the game, the league named Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner an honorary All-Star. She has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February. During a court appearance on Thursday, she pleaded guilty and faces up to 10 years in prison.
The league has also announced a set of special rules for the All-Star Game:
- 4-point shots: There will be two 4-point shot areas on each side of the court. They will each be 28 feet from the basket and any shots made from those areas will be worth four points.
- 20-second shot clock: During regular season and playoff games, the WNBA uses a 24-second shot clock. That has been shortened to 20 seconds for the All-Star Game. It will still reset to 14 seconds after any offensive rebound.
- No free throws: In any instances where a player is fouled and would shoot free throws, they will simply be given the points instead. For example, if a player is fouled shooting a 3-pointer, they will not shoot any free throws and will instead be credited with three points. The only exception is the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime if necessary. At that point in the game free throws will be taken as normal.