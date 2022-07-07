After an exciting first half of the season, the 2022 WNBA All-Star Weekend has nearly arrived. In just a few days, the league's best and brightest will convene in Chicago as the city hosts the festivities for the first time ever.

The action will start with the return of All-Star Saturday, which will feature the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge. Defending 3-Point champion Allie Quigley of the Chicago Sky, who has won the event a record three times, will be back to defend her crown. Participants for the Skills Challenge have not yet been announced.

The All-Star Game between Team Wilson and Team Stewart will then take place on Sunday afternoon. This year the game is once again being played with the playground-style captain's picks format, and A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart were named captains for receiving the most fan votes. Retiring legends Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird were also named co-captains by the league. After a trade during the All-Star draft, Fowles will be paired with Wilson, while Bird will be paired with Stewart, her Seattle Storm teammate.

Ahead of the excitement, here's everything you need to know:

2022 WNBA All-Star Saturday

Date: Saturday, July 9 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 9 | 3 p.m. ET Location: McCormick Place -- Chicago, Illinois

McCormick Place -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

3-Point Contest

The 3-Point Contest will be back for a fifth straight year and will pit the league's best shooters against each other in a timed competition. There will be five racks with five balls each spaced out around the arc. Four of the racks will contain four regular balls worth one point and one "money ball" worth two points. One of the racks will be the "money ball rack" and will contain five "money balls" worth two points. In addition, there will be two "DEW ZONE" locations well beyond the 3-point line. Each one will contain one special "DEW ZONE ball" worth three points.

Participants will have 70 seconds to make as many shots as they can. The three players with the highest score in the first round will advance to the championship round. The player with the highest score in the championship round will be the winner. Here's a look at the participants:

Player Team Ariel Atkins Washington Mystics Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Allie Quigley Chicago Sky

Skills Challenge

Details and participants for the Skills Challenge have not yet been announced.

2022 WNBA All-Star Game

Date: Sunday, July 10 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, July 10 | 1 p.m. ET Location: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ABC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

After using a special Team USA vs. Team WNBA format last year to promote the Olympics, the league has returned to the captain's picks format. Unsurprisingly, the Las Vegas Aces A'ja Wilson and the Seattle Storm's Breanna Stewart received the most fan votes and were named captains. To honor some retiring legends, Sylvia Fowles and Sue Bird were picked as co-captains by the league. After a trade during the All-Star Draft, Fowles was paired with Wilson, while Bird was paired with Stewart.

Wilson had the first overall pick, and chose the hometown star Candace Parker, while Stewart selected Jackie Young with her first choice. Team Wilson will be coached by Becky Hammon and the Aces staff, while James Wade the Sky staff will be in charge of Team Stewart.

Here's a look at the full rosters (starters in bold):

Team Wilson

Player Team Position Pick A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt Captain Sylvia Fowles Seattle Storm Frontcourt Captain Candace Parker Chicago Sky Frontcourt No. 1 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Backcourt No. 3 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Backcourt No. 6 Rhyne Howard Atlanta Dream Backcourt No. 8 Dearica Hamby Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt No. 10 Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky Backcourt No. 12 Ariel Atkins Washington Mystics Backcourt No. 14 Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 16 Natasha Howard New York Liberty Frontcourt No. 18

Team Stewart

Player Team Position Pick Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm Frontcourt Captain Sue Bird Seattle Storm Backcourt Captain Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Backcourt No. 2 Jonquel Jones Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 4 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Frontcourt No. 5 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Backcourt No. 7 Kahleah Copper Chicago Sky Backcourt No. 9 Skylar Diggins-Smith Phoenix Mercury Backcourt No. 11 Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 13 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings Backcourt No. 15 Emma Meesseman Chicago Sky Frontcourt No. 17

In addition to the players selected to participate in the game, the league named Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner an honorary All-Star. She has been detained in Russia on drug charges since February. During a court appearance on Thursday, she pleaded guilty and faces up to 10 years in prison.