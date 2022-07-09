The 2022 WNBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago begins on Saturday with the 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge. Six of the league's top shooters are set to compete in the 3-Point Contest. They are led by Chicago Sky guard and hometown favorite Allie Quigley, who won the event in 2017, '18 and '21. She will square off against Kelsey Plum (Aces), Ariel Atkins (Mystics), Rhyne Howard (Dream), Jewell Loyd (Storm) and Arike Ogunbowale (Wings). Meanwhile the Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu headlines the field for the Skills Challenge. The event also features Howard, Plum, Jonquel Jones (Sun), Courtney Vandersloot (Sky), Jackie Young (Aces), NaLyssa Smith (Fever) and Azura Stevens (Sky).

The 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge will take place inside McCormick Place in front of a special group of participants from the Nike Tournament of Champions and Nike Girls Nationals. All-Star Saturday begins at 3 p.m. ET. Before making any 2022 WNBA 3-Point Contest picks, you need to see what women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai are saying.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed them has seen huge returns.

Wetzel and Barzilai have scoured the fields and broken down the 3-Point Contest. Head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Top WNBA All-Star Saturday picks

One shocker: Wetzel and Barzilai are fading Kelsey Plum in the 3-Point Shooting Contest, even though she is having arguably the best shooting season of any of the competitors. The 27-year-old guard is shooting 42.0 percent from beyond the 3-point arc this season. That's the second best percentage of her career.

But this will be Plum's first time competing in the 3-Point Contest. Quigley and Loyd have previous experience in the event. Given the unique nature of the competition, Plum could be at a disadvantage.

How to make WNBA All-Star picks for Saturday



Barzilai and Wetzel top choice for the 3-Point Contest is a player whom they call the "one to beat." You can see their WNBA picks and best bets only at SportsLine.

So who wins the 3-Point Contest? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which WNBA pick you should be all over on Saturday, all from the experts who know the women's game inside and out.