The Las Vegas Aces won their first title in franchise history on Sunday, pulling away in the final minutes for a 78-71 win over the Connecticut Sun in Game 4 of the 2022 WNBA Finals. They did so in large part thanks to Chelsea Gray, who was once again spectacular.

For her efforts, not just in Game 4 but throughout the series, Gray was named 2022 WNBA Finals MVP.

"We didn't like that feeling that we had last year," Gray said. "My teammates are awesome. I worked so hard for this."

Gray finished with a game-high 20 points, five rebounds and six assists on 9 of 13 from the field in Game 4. For the Finals she averaged 18.3 points and six assists, while shooting an unbelievable 58 percent from the field and 45 percent from 3-point land.

"My team that I have behind me -- my wife, my parents, thank you so much," Gray said. "But I couldn't have done it without my team. They've been amazing. I worked so hard just to be here and to hold up this trophy. This is great but that team trophy, that's what I was working for."