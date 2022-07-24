The Connecticut Sun (18-9) seek their third consecutive victory when they visit the Minnesota Lynx (10-18) in a WNBA matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday. Connecticut, which is 2.5 games behind first-place Chicago in the Eastern Conference, also is looking for its fourth straight road win after defeating the Lynx 94-84 in Minnesota on Friday. Two other contests are on Sunday's WNBA schedule, with the Dallas Wings (11-15) visiting the Indiana Fever (5-24) at 2 p.m. ET and the Seattle Storm (17-10) hosting the Atlanta Dream (12-15) at 3 p.m. ET.

Connecticut is listed as a five-point favorite in the latest Sun vs. Lynx odds at Caesars Sportsbook, with the over-under for total points scored set at 164. Dallas is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest Wings vs. Fever odds, according to Caesars, while Seattle is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Storm vs. Dream odds. There are opportunities to cash in on Sunday's WNBA schedule, with the payoff even bigger if you combine your top picks into a WNBA parlay. Before you make any WNBA picks or parlays for Sunday, you need to see what women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoop-Stats.com - a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed their women's basketball picks has seen huge returns.

Top WNBA picks today

One play that the experts love is the Wings (-6.5) covering the spread against the Fever. Dallas has lost six of its last eight contests but dominated its home meeting with Indiana on June 23. Guard Arike Ogunbowale went 6-for-9 from 3-point range and finished with a game-high 24 points in the victory, while center Teaira McCowan recorded 12 points and 10 rebounds for the second of her four double-doubles this season.

Ogunbowale is fourth in the league with an average of 19.8 points and led the Wings with 28 in Friday's 89-83 loss at Chicago. Indiana is in the midst of an 11-game losing streak after falling 90-77 at Las Vegas on Thursday. The Fever have lost each contest during their slide by at least seven points, with eight of the setbacks being by double digits.

