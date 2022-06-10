There are five games on the WNBA schedule Friday, with the marquee matchup pitting the Eastern Conference-leading Connecticut Sun against the second-place Chicago Sky. The Sun have won four in a row and don't appear to have missed a beat since point guard Jasmine Thomas went down to a torn ACL two weeks ago. They beat the Indiana Fever 88-69 on Wednesday, while Chicago will try to rebound after a furious rally fell short in an 84-82 loss to the Washington Mystics the same night. The matchup at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. is scheduled for 7 p.m., and the Indiana Fever are set to host the New York Liberty at the same time in Indianapolis.

The loaded WNBA slate brings plenty of opportunities for WNBA wagers, and combining your selections into a parlay can earn huge payouts. Connecticut is a six-point favorite in the latest Sun vs. Sky WNBA odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Elsewhere in the league, the Dallas Wings host the Seattle Storm (8 p.m. ET), the Washington Mystics visit the Minnesota Lynx (8 p.m. ET) and the Phoenix Mercury host the Atlanta Dream (10 p.m. ET). Before you make any WNBA picks or parlays for Friday night, you need to see what SportsLine women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed their women's basketball picks has seen huge returns.

The experts have scoured Friday night's schedule and broken down the matchups to find the best value for bettors. They have revealed a three-leg parlay that could lead to a payout of almost 6-1. They all involve games after 7 p.m. ET, so there's plenty of time to get these WNBA picks in. You can only see the experts' picks for Friday at SportsLine.

Top WNBA picks today

One play that the experts love is the Sun vs. Sky matchup (See tickets at StubHub) going over the total of 161.5 points at -110 odds. Connecticut surely misses its point guard, but the Thomas injury hasn't had a dramatic affect on the court. The Sun have topped 80 points in six of their past seven games, scoring 79 in the other. They lost just one of those – an 89-81 road setback to the WNBA-best Phoenix Aces on May 31. The Sun are second in the WNBA in scoring at 87.7 points per game.

The Sky are fourth at just under 82 points per contest, and they will be eager to make a statement after coming up short at Washington on Wednesday. Chicago scored 25 points in the fourth quarter to erase a 15-point deficit behind Candace Parker. She had a chance to send the game to overtime but missed, and she finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in 27 minutes. The Sky should be fired up to atone for that setback, so this one should turn into a shootout.

How to make WNBA parlays for Friday

Barzilai and Wetzel locked in two other best bets for their Friday parlay that would pay nearly 6-1. Both are confident plays, and they are strongly backing one team that really looks like it is turning the corner after a slow start. You can only see their parlay picks and best bets at SportsLine.

What WNBA picks should you target Friday night for a parlay offering a payout of nearly 6-1? And which surging team is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which WNBA picks you should be all over on Friday, all from the experts who know the women's game inside and out, and find out.