Cross-conference foes square off when the Dallas Wings (8-9) and the Indiana Fever (5-13) match up on Thursday at 8 p.m. This will be the first time these teams have squared off this season. Elsewhere on Thursday's WNBA slate, the Chicago Sky (11-5) go on the road to play the Los Angeles Sparks (6-9) at 10:30 p.m. ET. The Sky have won four of their last five games. On the flip side, the Sparks halted their three-game skid with an 84-82 win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.

Caesars Sportsbook lists Dallas as the 8.5-point favorite in the latest Fever vs. Wings odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 166.5. Chicago is a 5.5-point favorite with an over-under of 171.5 points, according to Caesars. There are opportunities to cash in on Thursday's WNBA schedule, with the payoff even bigger if you combine your top picks into a WNBA parlay. Before you make any WNBA picks or parlays for Thursday, you really need to see what women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com -- a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed their women's basketball picks has seen huge returns.

Top WNBA picks today

One play that the experts love is the Fever vs. Wings matchup (See tickets at StubHub) going over 166.5 points. Both of these teams have flashed some offensive firepower thus far. The Dallas Wings are fifth in the WNBA in scoring with 81.8 points per game. Meanwhile, Indiana is currently ranked seventh in the league in scoring (80.3).

The Fever have scored at least 83 points in three of their last four games. Indiana knows how to push the ball and is second in the league in pace (98.71). Meanwhile, Dallas has logged 85-plus points in seven games already. They also rank fourth in the league in free-throw percentage (80.1).

