The Las Vegas Aces were second in the WNBA standings last year with a 24-8 record, finishing two games behind the Connecticut Sun. Las Vegas (8-1) is aiming to take the top spot this year and is off to a strong start as it owns a 1.5 game lead over Connecticut (6-2) less than a month into the campaign. The Aces, who are riding a six-game winning streak, attempt to extend the advantage when they host the Sun on Tuesday. Las Vegas is a four-point favorite in the latest WNBA odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 167.5.

Tip-off at Michelob Ultra Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET and the game is one of four on the WNBA schedule for Tuesday. Elsewhere in the league, the Washington Mystics visit the Indiana Fever at 7 p.m. ET, the Chicago Sky host the Phoenix Mercury at 7 p.m. ET and the Dallas Wings visit the Los Angeles Sparks at 10:30 p.m. ET. Caesars lists Washington as seven-point favorites, Chicago is at -8.5 and Los Angeles is at -1.5. The four-game slate provides numerous options for bettors, and combining selections in a parlay can earn much bigger payouts. Before making any WNBA picks or parlays for Tuesday, be sure to check out what women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Barzilai is a Ph.D. from Stanford who served as Director of Basketball Analytics for the Philadelphia 76ers. Five years ago, he founded HerHoopStats.com – a groundbreaking website that unlocks insights about the women's game. Wetzel, the site's lead betting writer, incorporates his mathematical background and strong knowledge of women's hoops to turn the site's prediction model into picks.

Now, Barzilai and Wetzel have turned their attention to the WNBA after going 590-430 overall (+127.40 units, +13.6 percent) during the 2021-22 women's college basketball season. Anyone who has followed them has seen huge returns.

The experts have scoured Tuesday's schedule and WNBA odds and broken down the matchups to find the best value for bettors. They have revealed a three-leg parlay that could lead to a payout of almost 6-1. You can only see their expert WNBA picks for Tuesday at SportsLIne.

Top WNBA picks and parlays for Tuesday

One of the WNBA picks the experts love for Tuesday: The Aces (-4) to cover the spread against the Sun. Each of Las Vegas' eight victories this season has been by at least six points, with six of them coming by double digits. The Aces are a league-best 5-0 at home this year and have won each of their last two at Michelob Ultra Arena by 20 or more points.

Kelsey Plum has been one of the top offensive players in the WNBA this year as she is fourth in assists (5.8) and tied for fifth in scoring (18.2 points) while ranking first with an average of 3.1 made 3-pointers. The 27-year-old guard is even in scoring with teammate Jackie Young, who has recorded at least 19 points in four of her last five outings. Guard Chelsea Gray is fifth in the WNBA with 5.6 assists per game, while on the other side of the ball, forward A'ja Wilson is tied with teammate Dearica Hamby for first in the league in rebounding (10) and ranks second in blocked shots (2.3).

"The Aces have been rolling under new coach Becky Hammon," the experts told SportsLine. "The modernized offense has paced and spaced its way to a league-leading 8-1 record, and the Aces are even 7-2 against the spread."

How to make WNBA picks and parlays for Tuesday

Barzilai and Wetzel locked in two other best bets for their Tuesday parlay that would pay almost 6-1, including a play on an underdog that "has been stellar away from home." You can only see their WNBA parlay picks and best bets at SportsLine.

What WNBA picks should you target for a parlay offering a payout of nearly 6-1? And which underdog should you be all over? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which WNBA picks you should be all over on Tuesday, all from the experts who know the women's game inside and out.