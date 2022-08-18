The 2022 WNBA playoffs got underway in thrilling fashion on Wednesday night, as the New York Liberty closed on a 13-0 run to stun the defending champion Chicago Sky in Game 1 of their first-round series. Later on, the Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the Phoenix Mercury to secure a comfortable win and take a 1-0 lead in that matchup.

Another new playoff format has debuted this year, as the league has scrapped the first- and second-round byes in favor of a standard three-round bracket format. The first round will be best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals will be best-of-five.

It's also important to note the first round series' will use a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed will host Games 1 and 2, while the lower seeded team will host Game 3, if necessary. The semifinals and Finals, though, will use a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, and the lower seed hosting Games 3 and 4, if necessary.

2022 WNBA playoffs bracket

Here's a look at the entire schedule:

First round (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Game 1s)

Liberty 98, Sky 91 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Aces 79, Mercury 63 (Aces lead 1-0)

Thursday, Aug. 18 (Game 1s)

No. 6 Dallas Wings at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPNU/NBA TV (fuboTV -- try for free)

No. 5 Washington Mystics at No. 4 Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2 (fuboTV -- try for free)

Saturday, Aug. 20 (Game 2s)

No. 7 New York Liberty at No. 2 Chicago Sky, 12 p.m. ET -- ESPN (fuboTV -- try for free)

No. 8 Phoenix Mercury at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN2 (fuboTV -- try for free)

Sunday, Aug. 21 (Game 2s)

No. 6 Dallas Wings at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 12 p.m. ET -- ABC (fuboTV -- try for free)

No. 5 Washington Mystics at No. 4 Seattle Storm, 4 p.m. ET -- ESPN (fuboTV -- try for free)

Tuesday, Aug. 23 (Game 3s)*

No. 2 Chicago Sky at No. 7 New York Liberty, TBD -- TBD

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury, TBD -- TBD

* If necessary

Wednesday, Aug. 24 (Game 3s)*

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 6 Dallas Wings, TBD -- TBD

No. 4 Seattle Storm at No. 5 Washington Mystics, TBD -- TBD

* If necessary

Semifinals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Aug. 28 (Game 1s)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Game 2s)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 4 (Game 3s)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 6 (Game 4s)*

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Game 5s)*

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

* If necessary

Finals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Game 1)

TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 13 (Game 2)

TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Sept. 15 (Game 3)

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Game 4)*

TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Game 5)*

TBD vs. TBD

* If necessary