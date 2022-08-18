The 2022 WNBA playoffs got underway in thrilling fashion on Wednesday night, as the New York Liberty closed on a 13-0 run to stun the defending champion Chicago Sky in Game 1 of their first-round series. Later on, the Las Vegas Aces pulled away from the Phoenix Mercury to secure a comfortable win and take a 1-0 lead in that matchup.
Another new playoff format has debuted this year, as the league has scrapped the first- and second-round byes in favor of a standard three-round bracket format. The first round will be best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals will be best-of-five.
It's also important to note the first round series' will use a 2-1 format, which means the higher seed will host Games 1 and 2, while the lower seeded team will host Game 3, if necessary. The semifinals and Finals, though, will use a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, and the lower seed hosting Games 3 and 4, if necessary.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
2022 WNBA playoffs bracket
The #WNBAPlayoffs bracket presented by @Google is set ✅— WNBA (@WNBA) August 15, 2022
First round starts this Wednesday, August 17 on ESPN 2 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iwULG82YTP
Here's a look at the entire schedule:
First round (best-of-three)
Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Game 1s)
- Liberty 98, Sky 91 (Liberty lead 1-0)
- Aces 79, Mercury 63 (Aces lead 1-0)
Thursday, Aug. 18 (Game 1s)
- No. 6 Dallas Wings at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPNU/NBA TV (fuboTV -- try for free)
- No. 5 Washington Mystics at No. 4 Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN2 (fuboTV -- try for free)
Saturday, Aug. 20 (Game 2s)
- No. 7 New York Liberty at No. 2 Chicago Sky, 12 p.m. ET -- ESPN (fuboTV -- try for free)
- No. 8 Phoenix Mercury at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN2 (fuboTV -- try for free)
Sunday, Aug. 21 (Game 2s)
- No. 6 Dallas Wings at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 12 p.m. ET -- ABC (fuboTV -- try for free)
- No. 5 Washington Mystics at No. 4 Seattle Storm, 4 p.m. ET -- ESPN (fuboTV -- try for free)
Tuesday, Aug. 23 (Game 3s)*
- No. 2 Chicago Sky at No. 7 New York Liberty, TBD -- TBD
- No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at Phoenix Mercury, TBD -- TBD
* If necessary
Wednesday, Aug. 24 (Game 3s)*
- No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 6 Dallas Wings, TBD -- TBD
- No. 4 Seattle Storm at No. 5 Washington Mystics, TBD -- TBD
* If necessary
Semifinals (best-of-five)
Sunday, Aug. 28 (Game 1s)
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Game 2s)
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 4 (Game 3s)
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 6 (Game 4s)*
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, Sept. 8 (Game 5s)*
- TBD vs. TBD
- TBD vs. TBD
* If necessary
Finals (best-of-five)
Sunday, Sept. 11 (Game 1)
- TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 13 (Game 2)
- TBD vs. TBD
Thursday, Sept. 15 (Game 3)
- TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 18 (Game 4)*
- TBD vs. TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Game 5)*
- TBD vs. TBD
* If necessary