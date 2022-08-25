The first round of the 2022 WNBA playoffs wrapped up Wednesday night, as the Connecticut Sun completely shut down the Dallas Wings' offense en route to a 73-58 win in their deciding Game 3. With the victory, the Sun clinched a fourth consecutive semifinal appearance, where they will face the defending champion Chicago Sky. In the other semifinal, the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces will take on the Seattle Storm. Those teams each swept their first-round matchups.

Another new playoff format has debuted this year, as the league has scrapped the first- and second-round byes in favor of a standard three-round bracket format. The first round was best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals will be best-of-five. The semifinals and Finals will use a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2, and 5, if necessary, and the lower seed hosting Games 3 and 4, if necessary.

2022 WNBA playoff bracket

Here's a look at the entire schedule:

Semifinals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Aug. 28 (Game 1s)

No. 4 Seattle Storm at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Chicago Sky -- 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Game 2s)

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Chicago Sky -- 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 4 Seattle Storm at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- 10 p.m. ET | ESPN2

Sunday, Sept. 4 (Game 3s)

No. 2 Chicago Sky at No. 3 Connecticut Sun -- 1 p.m. ET | ESPN2

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at No. 4 Seattle Storm -- 3 p.m. ET | ABC

Tuesday, Sept. 6 (Game 4s)*

No. 2 Chicago Sky at No. 3 Connecticut Sun -- TBD | ESPN2

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at No. 4 Seattle Storm -- TBD | ESPN2

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Game 5s)*

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Chicago Sky -- TBD | ESPN2

No. 4 Seattle Storm at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- TBD | ESPN2

* If necessary

Finals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Game 1)

TBD vs. TBD -- 3 p.m. ET | ABC

Tuesday, Sept. 13 (Game 2)

TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, Sept. 15 (Game 3)

TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Game 4)*

TBD vs. TBD -- 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Game 5)*

TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

* If necessary

First round (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Game 1s)

Liberty 98, Sky 91 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Aces 79, Mercury 63 (Aces lead 1-0)

Thursday, Aug. 18 (Game 1s)

Sun 93, Wings 68 (Sun lead 1-0)

Storm 86, Mystics 83 (Storm lead 1-0)

Saturday, Aug. 20 (Game 2s)

Sky 100, Liberty 62 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 117, Mercury 80 (Aces win series 2-0)

Sunday, Aug. 21 (Game 2s)

Wings 89, Sun 79 (Series tied 1-1)

Storm 97, Mystics 84 (Storm win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 23 (Game 3)

Sky 90, New York Liberty 72 (Sky win series 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 (Game 3)