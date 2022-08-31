DeWanna Bonner
Getty Images

The 2022 WNBA playoffs are back in action Wednesday night with a pair of semifinal Game 2s. Sunday was upset day in the postseason, as both lower seeds got road wins in Game 1 of their respective semifinal series. Up first, Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd led the Seattle Storm past the No. 1 overall seed Las Vegas Aces, 76-73. In the second game of the day, the Connecticut Sun used their defense and physicality to grind out a win over the defending champion Chicago Sky, 68-63. 

Another new playoff format has debuted this year, as the league has scrapped the first- and second-round byes in favor of a standard three-round bracket format. The first round was best-of-three, and the semifinals and Finals will be best-of-five. The semifinals and Finals will use a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, and the lower seed hosting Games 3 and 4, if necessary. 

2022 WNBA playoff bracket

Here's a look at the entire schedule:

Semifinals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Aug. 28 (Game 1s)

  • Storm 76, Aces 73 (Storm lead 1-0)
  • Sun 68, Sky 63 (Sun lead 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Game 2s)

  • No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Chicago Sky -- 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2/fuboTV (try for free)
  • No. 4 Seattle Storm at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- 10 p.m. ET | ESPN2/fuboTV (try for free) 

Sunday, Sept. 4 (Game 3s)

  • No. 2 Chicago Sky at No. 3 Connecticut Sun -- 1 p.m. ET | ESPN2/fuboTV (try for free)
  • No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at No. 4 Seattle Storm -- 3 p.m. ET | ABC/fuboTV (try for free)

Tuesday, Sept. 6 (Game 4s)*

  • No. 2 Chicago Sky at No. 3 Connecticut Sun -- TBD | ESPN2/fuboTV (try for free)
  • No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at No. 4 Seattle Storm -- TBD | ESPN2/fuboTV (try for free)

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Game 5s)*

  • No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Chicago Sky -- TBD | ESPN2/fuboTV (try for free)
  • No. 4 Seattle Storm at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- TBD | ESPN2/fuboTV (try for free)

* If necessary

Finals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Game 1)

  • TBD vs. TBD -- 3 p.m. ET | ABC

Tuesday, Sept. 13 (Game 2)

  • TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, Sept. 15 (Game 3)

  • TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Game 4)*

  • TBD vs. TBD -- 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Game 5)*

  • TBD vs. TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

* If necessary

First round (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Game 1s)

  • Liberty 98, Sky 91 (Liberty lead 1-0) 
  • Aces 79, Mercury 63 (Aces lead 1-0)

Thursday, Aug. 18 (Game 1s)

  • Sun 93, Wings 68 (Sun lead 1-0)
  • Storm 86, Mystics 83 (Storm lead 1-0)

Saturday, Aug. 20 (Game 2s)

  • Sky 100, Liberty 62 (Series tied 1-1)
  • Aces 117, Mercury 80 (Aces win series 2-0)

Sunday, Aug. 21 (Game 2s)

  • Wings 89, Sun 79 (Series tied 1-1)
  • Storm 97, Mystics 84 (Storm win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 23 (Game 3)

  • Sky 90, New York Liberty 72 (Sky win series 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 (Game 3)

  • Sun 73, Wings 58 (Sun win series 2-1)