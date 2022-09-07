The 2022 WNBA playoffs continued with a pair of semi-final Game 4s on Tuesday. There wasn't much drama in the first game of the night, as the Connecticut Sun cruised past the Chicago Sky with a historic offensive performance to even that series at 2-2. In the second game of the doubleheader, the Las Vegas Aces advanced to the WNBA Finals with another nail-biting win over the Seattle Storm to take that series, 3-1.

Another new playoff format has debuted this year, as the league has scrapped the first- and second-round byes in favor of a standard three-round bracket format. The first round was best-of-three, and the semifinals and Finals will be best-of-five. The semifinals and Finals will use a standard 2-2-1 format, with the higher seed hosting Games 1, 2 and 5, if necessary, and the lower seed hosting Games 3 and 4, if necessary.

2022 WNBA playoff bracket

Here's a look at the entire schedule:

Semifinals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Aug. 28 (Game 1s)

Storm 76, Aces 73 (Storm lead 1-0)

Sun 68, Sky 63 (Sun lead 1-0)

Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Game 2s)

Sky 85, Sun 77 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 78, Storm 73 (Series tied 1-1)

Sunday, Sept. 4 (Game 3s)

Sky 76, Sun 72 (Sky lead 2-1)

Aces 110, Storm 98 -- OT (Aces lead 2-1)

Tuesday, Sept. 6 (Game 4s)

Sun 104, Sky 80 (Series tied 2-2)

Aces 97, Storm 92 (Aces win 3-1)

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Game 5)

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 2 Chicago Sky -- 8 p.m. ET | ESPN2/fuboTV (try for free)

Finals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Game 1)

TBD at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- 3 p.m. ET | ABC

Tuesday, Sept. 13 (Game 2)

TBD at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Thursday, Sept. 15 (Game 3)

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at TBD -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Game 4)*

No. 1 Las Vegas Aces at TBD -- 4 p.m. ET | ESPN

Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Game 5)*

TBD at No. 1 Las Vegas Aces -- 9 p.m. ET | ESPN

* If necessary

First round (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Game 1s)

Liberty 98, Sky 91 (Liberty lead 1-0)

Aces 79, Mercury 63 (Aces lead 1-0)

Thursday, Aug. 18 (Game 1s)

Sun 93, Wings 68 (Sun lead 1-0)

Storm 86, Mystics 83 (Storm lead 1-0)

Saturday, Aug. 20 (Game 2s)

Sky 100, Liberty 62 (Series tied 1-1)

Aces 117, Mercury 80 (Aces win series 2-0)

Sunday, Aug. 21 (Game 2s)

Wings 89, Sun 79 (Series tied 1-1)

Storm 97, Mystics 84 (Storm win series 2-0)

Tuesday, Aug. 23 (Game 3)

Sky 90, New York Liberty 72 (Sky win series 2-1)

Wednesday, Aug. 24 (Game 3)