The entertaining and chaotic regular 2022 WNBA regular season will come to a close on Sunday with a full slate of games featuring all 12 teams. Still to be decided is the No. 1 overall seed and the two final playoff spots, which are being contested by four teams.

Once all the dust settles on Sunday, it will then be time for the playoffs, which are set to tip off on Wednesday. Another new playoff format will debut this year, as the league has scrapped the first- and second-round byes in favor of a standard three-round bracket format. The first round will be best-of-three, while the semifinals and Finals will be best-of-five.

Two first-round matchups are set so far; we'll see the No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun face the No. 6 seed Dallas Wings, while the No. 4 seed Seattle Storm will take on the No. 5 seed Washington Mystics. While the rest of the bracket is not yet set, we do have an initial playoff schedule.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

First round (best-of-three)

Wednesday, Aug. 17 (Game 1s)

TBD at No. 1/2 Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 (WatchESPN)

TBD at No. 1/2 Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN (WatchESPN)

Thursday, Aug. 18 (Game 1s)

No. 6 Dallas Wings at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 8 p.m. ET -- ESPN U/NBA TV (fuboTV -- try for free)

No. 5 Washington Mystics at No. 4 Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 (WatchESPN)

Saturday, Aug. 19 (Game 2s)

TBD at No. 1/2 Chicago Sky, 12 p.m. ET -- ESPN (WatchESPN)

TBD at No. 1/2 Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET -- ESPN 2 (WatchESPN)

Sunday, Aug. 20 (Game 2s)

No. 6 Dallas Wings at No. 3 Connecticut Sun, 12 p.m. ET -- ABC (WatchESPN)

No. 5 Washington Mystics at No. 4 Seattle Storm, 4 p.m. ET -- ESPN (WatchESPN)

Tuesday, Aug. 23 (Game 3s)*

No. 1/2 Chicago Sky at TBD, TBD -- TBD

No. 1/2 Las Vegas Aces at TBD, TBD -- TBD

* If necessary

Wednesday, Aug. 24 (Game 3s)*

No. 3 Connecticut Sun at No. 6 Dallas Wings, TBD -- TBD

No. 4 Seattle Storm at No. 5 Washington Mystics, TBD -- TBD

* If necessary

Semifinals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Aug. 28 (Game 1s)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Wednesday, Aug. 31 (Game 2s)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 4 (Game 3s)

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 6 (Game 4s)*

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Sept. 8 (Game 5s)*

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

* If necessary

Finals (best-of-five)

Sunday, Sept. 11 (Game 1)

TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 13 (Game 2)

TBD vs. TBD

Thursday, Sept. 15 (Game 3)

TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 18 (Game 4)*

TBD vs. TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 20 (Game 5)*

TBD vs. TBD

* If necessary