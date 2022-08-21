Another day, another surprising result in the 2022 WNBA playoffs. On Sunday, the sixth-seeded Dallas Wings upset the third-seeded Connecticut Sun in Game 2, winning 89-79 to even the series at 1-1 and force a winner-take-all Game 3 back in Dallas on Wednesday. This was the Wings' first playoff win since 2009, when the franchise was still the Detroit Shock.

The Wings jumped out to a 7-0 lead, and led by 15 at the end of the first quarter. By early in the fourth quarter they had pushed the advantage up to 31 points, and that seemed like it would be the end of the drama. Then, the Sun went on a furious 22-2 run in the middle of the fourth to put a slight scare into the Wings. It was a classic case of too little, too late, however, as the Wings held on for the season-saving win.

This was a total team effort from the Wings, as they dominated in every single facet and also played with more energy and intensity on both ends of the floor. Kayla Thornton (20 points, five rebounds and four assists), Allisha Gray (15 points, five rebounds, eight assists and three steals) and Teaira McCowan (17 points and 11 rebounds) all had standout performances.

Reigning MVP Jonquel Jones led the Sun with 20 points and nine rebounds on 6 of 12 shooting from the field, while Brionna Jones and Dijonai Carrington combined for 33 points off the bench. The late surge in the fourth quarter will make the numbers and final deficit look respectable, but this was one of the worst performances of the season for the Sun.