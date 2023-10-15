Ahead of Game 3 of the 2023 WNBA Finals between the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty on Sunday afternoon, the league concluded its annual awards season with the All-WNBA team announcements. As expected, the First Team was highlighted by MVP Breanna Stewart and Defensive Player of the Year A'ja Wilson. They were both unanimous selections, as was MVP runner-up Alyssa Thomas.

As of last season, the All-WNBA teams are now position-less, which proved to be a major factor in this season's voting. Not a single guard made the First Team, while the Second Team had four guards. In the end, the two teams wound up with four guards and six bigs, but in past years it would have shaken out differently.

Rounding out the First Team behind the three MVP candidates were Napheesa Collier and Satou Sabally. While Stewart (four straight) and Wilson (three straight) are First Team staples, Collier, Sabally and Thomas all made their First Team debuts.

The Second Team featured Chelsea Gray, Sabrina Ionescu, Jewell Loyd, Nneka Ogwumike and Jackie Young. This was the sixth All-WNBA appearance for Ogwumike, while Gray and Loyd made their third appearances, Ionescu her second and Young her debut.

The Aces led all teams with three All-WNBA honorees, which was no surprise after they finished with a record-setting 34 wins in the regular season and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs. They are the first team to have three All-WNBA players in the same season since the Los Angeles Sparks in 2017.

First Team

Player Team Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx Satou Sabally Dallas Wings Breanna Stewart New York Liberty Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces

Second Team