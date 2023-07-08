The rosters for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game were finalized on Saturday during the live draft special featuring team captains A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Those two superstars earned that honor for the second consecutive season by virtue of receiving the most fan votes.

Wilson, who had the most fan votes, picked first among the starters and went with her teammate, and reigning Finals MVP, Chelsea Gray. Stewart then selected Brittney Griner, who is back in the All-Star Game after missing all of last season while she was detained in Russia. As the draft went along, a clear pattern emerged. Wilson stuck with her Aces teammates and fellow South Carolina alumni. Stewart, meanwhile picked her Liberty teammates, as well as former Storm teammates.

While it may be surprising that two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne ended up being the last pick, that was almost certainly due to her sprained ankle. She has been sidelined since June 30 and there is still no official timeline for her return. With the All-Star Game now just a week away, it probably makes sense for her to sit out until after the break, especially given her injury history.

The coaches for the game will be Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces and Stephanie White of the Connecticut Sun. They earned those spots because their teams had the best record in their respective conferences at the June 30 cut-off date. Hammon will lead Team Wilson, while White will helm Team Stewart. Of course, there's not much actual coaching necessary during the All-Star Game.

Here's a look at the rosters for next week's big game (starters in bold):

Team Wilson

Player Team Position Pick A'ja Wilson Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt Captain Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces Guard No. 1 Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Guard No. 3 Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever Frontcourt No. 5 Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings Guard No. 7 Kelsey Plum Las Vegas Aces Guard No. 10 Allisha Gray Atlanta Dream Guard No. 12 Alyssa Thomas Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 14 Cheynne Parker Atlanta Dream Frontcourt No. 16 DeWanna Bonner Connecticut Sun Frontcourt No. 18 Elena Delle Donne Washington Mystics Frontcourt No. 20

Team Stewart

Pick Team Position Pick Breanna Stewart New York Liberty Frontcourt Captain Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury Frontcourt No. 2 Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Guard No. 4 Satou Sabally Dallas Wings Frontcourt No. 6 Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Frontcourt No. 8 Courtney Vandersloot New York Liberty Guard No. 9 Sabrina Ionescu New York Liberty Guard No. 11 Ezi Magbegor Seattle Storm Frontcourt No. 13 Napheesa Collier Minnesota Lynx Frontcourt No. 15 Kelsey Mitchell Indiana Fever Guard No. 17 Kahleah Copper Chicago Sky Guard No. 18

All-Star Weekend will take place in Las Vegas from July 14-15, with Sin City playing host for the third time in five years. The Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will kick off the activity on Friday afternoon, with the All-Star Game set for Saturday evening. Team Wilson won last year's matchup, 134-112, and Team Stewart will be out for revenge.