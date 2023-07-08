stewie-aja.jpg
The rosters for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game were finalized on Saturday during the live draft special featuring team captains A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Those two superstars earned that honor for the second consecutive season by virtue of receiving the most fan votes

Wilson, who had the most fan votes, picked first among the starters and went with her teammate, and reigning Finals MVP, Chelsea Gray. Stewart then selected Brittney Griner, who is back in the All-Star Game after missing all of last season while she was detained in Russia. As the draft went along, a clear pattern emerged. Wilson stuck with her Aces teammates and fellow South Carolina alumni. Stewart, meanwhile picked her Liberty teammates, as well as former Storm teammates.

While it may be surprising that two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne ended up being the last pick, that was almost certainly due to her sprained ankle. She has been sidelined since June 30 and there is still no official timeline for her return. With the All-Star Game now just a week away, it probably makes sense for her to sit out until after the break, especially given her injury history. 

The coaches for the game will be Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces and Stephanie White of the Connecticut Sun. They earned those spots because their teams had the best record in their respective conferences at the June 30 cut-off date. Hammon will lead Team Wilson, while White will helm Team Stewart. Of course, there's not much actual coaching necessary during the All-Star Game. 

Here's a look at the rosters for next week's big game (starters in bold):

Team Wilson

PlayerTeamPositionPick

A'ja Wilson

Las Vegas Aces

Frontcourt

Captain

Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

No. 1

Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

No. 3

Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever

Frontcourt

No. 5

Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings

Guard

No. 7

Kelsey Plum

Las Vegas Aces

Guard

No. 10

Allisha Gray

Atlanta Dream

Guard

No. 12

Alyssa Thomas

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

No. 14

Cheynne Parker

Atlanta Dream

Frontcourt

No. 16

DeWanna Bonner

Connecticut Sun

Frontcourt

No. 18

Elena Delle Donne

Washington Mystics

Frontcourt

No. 20

Team Stewart

PickTeamPositionPick

Breanna Stewart

New York Liberty

Frontcourt

Captain

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

Frontcourt

No. 2

Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm

Guard

No. 4

Satou Sabally

Dallas Wings

Frontcourt

No. 6

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

Frontcourt

No. 8

Courtney Vandersloot

New York Liberty

Guard

No. 9

Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty

Guard

No. 11

Ezi Magbegor

Seattle Storm

Frontcourt

No. 13

Napheesa Collier

Minnesota Lynx

Frontcourt

No. 15

Kelsey Mitchell

Indiana Fever

Guard

No. 17

Kahleah Copper

Chicago Sky

Guard

No. 18

All-Star Weekend will take place in Las Vegas from July 14-15, with Sin City playing host for the third time in five years. The Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will kick off the activity on Friday afternoon, with the All-Star Game set for Saturday evening. Team Wilson won last year's matchup, 134-112, and Team Stewart will be out for revenge. 