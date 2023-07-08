The rosters for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game were finalized on Saturday during the live draft special featuring team captains A'ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart. Those two superstars earned that honor for the second consecutive season by virtue of receiving the most fan votes.
Wilson, who had the most fan votes, picked first among the starters and went with her teammate, and reigning Finals MVP, Chelsea Gray. Stewart then selected Brittney Griner, who is back in the All-Star Game after missing all of last season while she was detained in Russia. As the draft went along, a clear pattern emerged. Wilson stuck with her Aces teammates and fellow South Carolina alumni. Stewart, meanwhile picked her Liberty teammates, as well as former Storm teammates.
While it may be surprising that two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne ended up being the last pick, that was almost certainly due to her sprained ankle. She has been sidelined since June 30 and there is still no official timeline for her return. With the All-Star Game now just a week away, it probably makes sense for her to sit out until after the break, especially given her injury history.
The coaches for the game will be Becky Hammon of the Las Vegas Aces and Stephanie White of the Connecticut Sun. They earned those spots because their teams had the best record in their respective conferences at the June 30 cut-off date. Hammon will lead Team Wilson, while White will helm Team Stewart. Of course, there's not much actual coaching necessary during the All-Star Game.
Here's a look at the rosters for next week's big game (starters in bold):
Team Wilson
|Player
|Team
|Position
|Pick
A'ja Wilson
Las Vegas Aces
Frontcourt
Captain
Chelsea Gray
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
No. 1
Jackie Young
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
No. 3
Aliyah Boston
Indiana Fever
Frontcourt
No. 5
Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings
Guard
No. 7
Kelsey Plum
Las Vegas Aces
Guard
No. 10
Allisha Gray
Atlanta Dream
Guard
No. 12
Alyssa Thomas
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
No. 14
Cheynne Parker
Atlanta Dream
Frontcourt
No. 16
DeWanna Bonner
Connecticut Sun
Frontcourt
No. 18
Elena Delle Donne
Washington Mystics
Frontcourt
No. 20
Team Stewart
|Pick
|Team
|Position
|Pick
Breanna Stewart
New York Liberty
Frontcourt
Captain
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
Frontcourt
No. 2
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
Guard
No. 4
Satou Sabally
Dallas Wings
Frontcourt
No. 6
Nneka Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
Frontcourt
No. 8
Courtney Vandersloot
New York Liberty
Guard
No. 9
Sabrina Ionescu
New York Liberty
Guard
No. 11
Ezi Magbegor
Seattle Storm
Frontcourt
No. 13
Napheesa Collier
Minnesota Lynx
Frontcourt
No. 15
Kelsey Mitchell
Indiana Fever
Guard
No. 17
Kahleah Copper
Chicago Sky
Guard
No. 18
All-Star Weekend will take place in Las Vegas from July 14-15, with Sin City playing host for the third time in five years. The Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest will kick off the activity on Friday afternoon, with the All-Star Game set for Saturday evening. Team Wilson won last year's matchup, 134-112, and Team Stewart will be out for revenge.