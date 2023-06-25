The starters for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game were announced on Sunday following the conclusion of fan, media and player voting. As expected, the two captains for the contest will be reigning MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who earned the honor by receiving the most fan votes.

This year's All-Star Weekend is set for July 14-15 in Las Vegas, which will play host for the third time in five years. All-Star Friday will feature the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge before the main event of the All-Star Game on Sunday.

All-Star starters

Player Team Position Chelsea Gray Las Vegas Aces Backcourt Jewell Loyd Seattle Storm Backcourt Arike Ogunbowale Dallas Wings Backcourt Jackie Young Las Vegas Aces Backcourt Aliyah Boston Indiana Fever Frontcourt Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury Frontcourt Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks Frontcourt Satou Sabllay Dallas Wings Frontcourt Breanna Stewart (captain) New York Liberty Frontcourt A'ja Wilson (captain) Las Vegas Aces Frontcourt

CBS Sports will continue updating this breaking news story.