The starters for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game were announced on Sunday following the conclusion of fan, media and player voting. As expected, the two captains for the contest will be reigning MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who earned the honor by receiving the most fan votes.
This year's All-Star Weekend is set for July 14-15 in Las Vegas, which will play host for the third time in five years. All-Star Friday will feature the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge before the main event of the All-Star Game on Sunday.
All-Star starters
|Player
|Team
|Position
Chelsea Gray
Las Vegas Aces
Backcourt
Jewell Loyd
Seattle Storm
Backcourt
Arike Ogunbowale
Dallas Wings
Backcourt
Jackie Young
Las Vegas Aces
Backcourt
Aliyah Boston
Indiana Fever
Frontcourt
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
Frontcourt
Nneka Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
Frontcourt
Satou Sabllay
Dallas Wings
Frontcourt
Breanna Stewart (captain)
New York Liberty
Frontcourt
A'ja Wilson (captain)
Las Vegas Aces
Frontcourt
