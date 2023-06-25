aja-wilson.jpg
The starters for the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game were announced on Sunday following the conclusion of fan, media and player voting. As expected, the two captains for the contest will be reigning MVP A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces and New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who earned the honor by receiving the most fan votes. 

This year's All-Star Weekend is set for July 14-15 in Las Vegas, which will play host for the third time in five years. All-Star Friday will feature the 3-Point Contest and the Skills Challenge before the main event of the All-Star Game on Sunday. 

All-Star starters

PlayerTeamPosition

Chelsea Gray

Las Vegas Aces

Backcourt

Jewell Loyd

Seattle Storm

Backcourt

Arike Ogunbowale

Dallas Wings

Backcourt

Jackie Young

Las Vegas Aces

Backcourt

Aliyah Boston

Indiana Fever

Frontcourt

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

Frontcourt

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

Frontcourt

Satou Sabllay

Dallas Wings

Frontcourt

Breanna Stewart (captain)

New York Liberty

Frontcourt

A'ja Wilson (captain)

Las Vegas Aces

Frontcourt

