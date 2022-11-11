The Indiana Fever won the 2023 WNBA Draft Lottery on Friday, securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft next spring. The Minnesota Lynx will pick second, followed by the Atlanta Dream in third and the Washington Mystics in fourth to round out the lottery. This is the first time in franchise history that the Fever will have the No. 1 overall pick.

South Carolina center Aliyah Boston is the presumptive No. 1 overall pick, and has been for some time now. She was one of the final cuts for Team USA's FIBA World Cup squad this summer, and has the size, athleticism and skill to make an immediate impact at the professional level. Last season she helped the Gamecocks win the NCAA championship and was named Naismith College Player of the Year, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player in the process.

Full 2023 WNBA Draft first round order:

Pick Team 1 Indiana Fever 2 Minnesota Lynx 3 Atlanta Dream 4 Washington Mystics (via Los Angeles) 5 Chicago Sky (via Phoenix) 6 New York Liberty 7 Indiana Fever (via Dallas) 8 Atlanta Dream (via Washington) 9 Seattle Storm 10 Connecticut Sun 11 Dallas Wings (via Chicago) 12 Minnesota Lynx (via Las Vegas)

The 2023 WNBA Draft is set for April, but further details are yet to be released.