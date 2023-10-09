Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum has been a long-time fan of NFL legend Tom Brady, who is now a minority owner of the team, and was one of many celebrities sitting courtside for Game 1 of the 2023 WNBA Finals on Sunday. Plum took the opportunity to throw a jab his way during the Aces' 99-82 win over the New York Liberty.

"I looked at him and I said, 'It's about effing time you showed up,'" Plum said during her post-game press conference. "But what I love about him was he was just like, 'You already know.' Just super excited for his investment in our franchise and understanding what that means for us, and not just us, but the league. And putting eyes on us. I joke around, but man, it's been awesome to have him and I know he cares."

Plum, who went for a playoff career-high 26 points and five rebounds, certainly earned the right to have a little fun. This also wasn't the first time she's had a courtside interaction with Brady. Last season, Brady was in town for a game and Plum got a bit overeager to meet her favorite athlete of all time. Before the second half, she went to dap him up and, for some reason, decided to bark at him then as well.

Her teammates found it strange, as did many others, but Plum later received a signed jersey from Brady, so it obviously left an impression.

Earlier this year, Brady decided to purchase a piece of the franchise from owner Mark Davis. His stake was officially approved by the league's owners earlier this week.

"I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization," Brady said in a March statement when the deal was first announced. "My love for women's sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters' games—They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

"I have always been a huge fan of women's sports, and I admire the work that the Aces' players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes. To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor."