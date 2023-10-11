The No. 2 seed New York Liberty go on the road to play the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the 2023 WNBA Finals on Wednesday. In Game 1, Las Vegas defended its home court and beat the Liberty 99-82. The Aces rolled through the regular season and logged a 34-6 record. In a similar fashion, New York produced a superb campaign. The Liberty went 32-8 during the year. New York won the season series 3-1 over Las Vegas.

Tipoff is at 9 p.m. ET. The Aces are 5-point favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 171 in the latest Liberty vs. Aces odds. Before making any Aces vs. Liberty picks and WNBA predictions, be sure to see what SportsLine women's basketball experts Calvin Wetzel and Aaron Barzilai have to say.

Liberty vs. Aces spread: Aces -5

Liberty vs. Aces over/under: 171 points

Liberty vs. Aces money line: Aces -210, Liberty +175

Why the Liberty can cover

The Liberty have a high-tempo and efficient offense. New York was ranked second in the league in scoring (89.2) and field goal percentage (46) but first in assists (24.1). This squad can rack up scoring from multiple players across the floor. Forward Breanna Stewart is an anchor in the frontcourt. Stewart leads the team in points (20) and blocks (2.4) with nine rebounds.

In Game 1, she had 21 points and nine rebounds. Forward Jonquel Jones joins Stewart in the frontcourt. Jones is an exceptional two-way force with great awareness around the rim. The 29-year-old is leading the team in rebounds (12.4) with 16.4 points per game. She's registered a double-double in all seven playoff games thus far. Jones had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1.

Why the Aces can cover

Las Vegas has been rolling throughout the playoffs, winning six straight games. This stellar play is just carrying over from the regular season. The Aces led the WNBA in points (92.8), field goal percentage (48.6) and blocks (4.8). Forward A'Ja Wilson continues to be a dominant force. She is first on the team in scoring (24.7), rebounds (10.7), and blocks (3.2).

In Game 1, Wilson notched 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Guard Kelsey Plum is a nice three-level scorer with good court vision. Plum is averaging 17.7 points, 3.2 assists and shoots 37% from beyond the arc during the postseason. The Washington product dropped 26 points and five rebounds in the Game 1 victory.

