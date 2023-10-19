Becky Hammon is no longer on Gregg Popovich's staff, but the San Antonio Spurs coach is still a huge fan of hers. On Wednesday, Popovich said he considered getting ejected from his preseason game against the Rockets so he could watch Hammon win her second WNBA title.

Hammon was an assistant coach on Popovich's staff from 2014-22 before becoming the Aces' head coach. She has now helped Las Vegas become the third team in WNBA history to win back-to-back championships.

It's a good thing Popovich didn't leave early because his Spurs ended up getting a 117-103 victory, but he was ready to get out of Frost Bank Center as soon as possible and wasn't hiding his enthusiasm.

"Ask them quick, I don't have a whole lot of time," Popovich told reporters. "I gotta go celebrate.

"I thought about getting booted tonight because it was exactly the same time, but I just thought this has to be my priority. But it was close. Congrats, Becky. Yeah, baby. Good stuff."

The Aces took the first two games of the series against the New York Liberty, but they lost Game 3 and arrived to Barclays Center missing some key players due to injuries. The Liberty had the momentum and home court advantage, but the Aces reminded everyone that what you win in Vegas stays in Vegas.

It's still unknown if Popovich will make it to the championship parade, but either way it looks like he is ready to celebrate Hammon's accomplishment.