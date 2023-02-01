Free agency has only recently become an important part of the WNBA calendar thanks to CBA changes, and once again we have a fascinating class the features half a dozen former MVPs and a number of other veteran stars. And now that Feb. 1 has arrived, the moratorium is over and all deals can be made official.

As the action continues, here's a look at the top 10 free agents for 2023 and some honorable mentions. To this point, Candace Parker is the only one who has made a decision, as she'll join the defending champion Las Vegas Aces. For a full breakdown of all the key dates, rules, and every single free agent, go here.

1. Breanna Stewart

2022 team: Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Status: Unrestricted

Stewart only signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Storm last winter, so she'll now reprise her role as the undisputed top free agent. Last season she won the first scoring title of her career by putting up 21.8 points per game, finished runner-up in MVP voting and third in Defensive Player of the Year voting, and made both All-WNBA First Team and All-Defensive First Team. She's at worst the second-best player in the league and will turn whatever team she's on into a title hopeful. That, according to reports, will either be the Storm or the New York Liberty after Stewart narrowed her list down to those two teams.

2. Candace Parker

2022 team: Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky Status: Agreed to contract with Las Vegas Aces

In a surprise move, Parker decided to join the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, who opened up the cap space to sign her with a controversial trade that sent out Dearica Hamby. While there are still questions about the ethics of that transaction, there are no questions about the Aces' status heading into 2023. They now have four No. 1 overall picks on the roster in Parker, A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young, and that group doesn't even include reigning Finals MVP Chelsea Gray. Pending further moves by other teams, the Aces are the clear title favorite.

3. Courtney Vandersloot

2022 team: Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky Status: Unrestricted

Vandersloot has not decided where she will play in 2023 -- or, at least, she hasn't told the public -- but it will not be in Chicago. Late on Tuesday, she announced that after 12 seasons with the club, she will look for a new start somewhere else. Multiple reports suggest that she's interested in teaming up with Breanna Stewart, who has narrowed her choices down to the Seattle Storm and New York Liberty. It's likely, then, that those two teams are the favorites to sign Vandersloot as well. Though no longer in her prime, Vandersloot is still one of the best point guards around and the active assists leader.

4. Nneka Ogwumike

2022 team: Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks Status: Unrestricted

Such is the nature of this year's free agency class that Ogwumike, a former MVP, seven-time All-Star and five-time All-WNBA performer has to settle for fourth place on this list. After a few tough seasons in 2020 and 2021, in which she was limited to 36 games, Ogwumike returned to an elite level last summer. She averaged 18.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game, and even earned a few down-ballot MVP votes. But even with Ogwumike playing at that level, the Sparks missed the playoffs and were nowhere near the top teams in the league. As Ogwumike enters Year 12, whether she sticks around or decides to chase a title elsewhere could depend on what other moves the Sparks are able to pull off. They've already added new head coach Curt Miller and traded for veteran point guard Jasmine Thomas, and have nearly $1 million in cap space.

5. Brittney Griner

2022 team: Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Status: Unrestricted

Under normal circumstances, Griner would be higher up this list due to the fact that she's one of the best centers in league history. As it is, Griner is coming off 10 months of wrongful detainment in Russia on drug charges, and it's still unclear what sort of shape she's in both mentally and physically. One thing is clear, however: Griner has stated her intent to play basketball this season, and wants to do so with the Phoenix Mercury, the only team she's ever suited up for since being the No. 1 overall pick in 2013. How Griner fares this season will be a major determining factor in the Mercury's chances of getting back to contention status, but the most important thing is that she's free and back home.

6. Brionna Jones

2022 team: Connecticut Sun

Connecticut Sun Status: Cored

After winning Most Improved Player in 2021, Jones picked up another major award with Sixth Player of the Year in 2022. She was also an All-Star in each of those two seasons, yet still often flew under the radar on a Connecticut Sun team with Jonquel Jones, Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner. Heading into the offseason, it seemed Brionna Jones would be the odd person out in the Sun's cap squeeze, but after Jonquel Jones forced a trade to the Liberty, that's no longer an issue. The Sun have given Jones the core designation, which will keep her in Uncasville for at least one more season.

7. Emma Meesseman

2022 team: Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky Status: Unrestricted

Meesseman is yet another member of the Sky who will have no shortage of suitors this winter. The 2019 Finals MVP is perhaps the gold standard for complimentary players in the league; she's an efficient scorer, a high-level playmaker for a big – her 3.8 assists per game last season were second only to Parker among players 6-foot-4 and taller – and a beloved teammate wherever she goes. With her versatility and unselfish style, she'd be a fit for any contending team. There's no doubt the Sky would love to keep her around, but if there are signs that the core of that team is splitting up, Meesseman could look elsewhere.

8. Ezi Magbegor

2022 team: Seattle Storm

Seattle Storm Status: Reserved (qualifying offer extended)

The 23-year-old Australian was one of the leading contenders for Defensive Player of the Year last season until Tina Charles arrived on the scene and pushed her into a bench role. Still, Magbegor made All-Defensive Second Team and in 23 games as a starter put up 11.7 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. Magbegor should return to the starting lineup next season, but regardless of her role, she's established herself as one of the best young bigs in the league. As a reserved player, the Seattle Storm have exclusive negotiating rights and have already extended a qualifying offer, so expect her to return to the Pacific Northwest.

9. Diana Taurasi

2022 team: Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury Status: Unrestricted

Taurasi, the WNBA's all-time leading scorer with 9,693 points, told reporters in November that she intends to return for her 19th season. Now 40 years old, Taurasi has spent her entire career with the Mercury, and all signs point to her staying in the desert, especially now that Griner is back home and plans to play this season. Now well past her prime, Taurasi has struggled with injuries and inefficiency in recent seasons and to some extent it's hard to figure out where to place her on a list like this. Her shot creation is still valuable, though, especially in a league that's front-court heavy. Even at this stage in her career, Taurasi was one of six players in the top-15 in both scoring and assists.

10. Azura Stevens

2022 team: Chicago Sky

Chicago Sky Status: Unrestricted

We'll once again head back to Chicago to check in on Azura Stevens, the fourth member of the Sky to crack this list. Stevens is coming off another solid season in which she averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game, while shooting 36.2 percent from 3-point land on a career-high 3.3 attempts per game. She did that largely off the bench, starting just eight games and averaging 21.9 minutes. A spot starter for the first five seasons of her career, it will be interesting to see if Stevens agitates for a bigger role, whether that's in Chicago or elsewhere. Injuries have been an issue for her throughout her career, though, so a smaller role may be best for both her and whatever team she joins. Per Annie Costabile, Stevens has narrowed her choices down to the Sky, Los Angeles Sparks and Minnesota Lynx.

