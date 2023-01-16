breanna-stewart.png
Ever since free agency became a significant part of the WNBA offseason calendar, it seems that every year's class is proclaimed as the most significant in league history. That's true again this winter, as a number of high-profile stars will hit the market, and the title hopes of numerous teams hang on their decisions. 

Among the players entering unrestricted free agency this year are former MVPs Breanna Stewart, Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike, Diana Taurasi, Brittney Griner and Tina Charles. That's in addition to key veterans such as six-time assists leader Courtney Vandersloot, 2019 Finals MVP Emma Meesseman and reigning Sixth Player of the Year Brionna Jones. 

Ahead of what is sure to be a fascinating few weeks, here's everything you need to know about 2023 WNBA free agency:

When does it start?

Teams are allowed to start talking with players on Saturday, Jan. 21, but no deals can officially be signed until Feb. 1. While those rules are skirted to some extent -- much like in the NBA -- teams that are caught breaking them will get punished under the league's tampering rules. Just last year, the Seattle Storm were fined for announcing a new deal with Sue Bird prior to the official opening of free agency. 

How does WNBA free agency work?

In general, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency begins, teams can start talking to players, who are grouped into different classifications based on their contracts. The majority of players will either be unrestricted (can talk to and sign with any team they want) or restricted (prior team has the ability to match any contract offer). 

There is also a reserved category for players who hit free agency but have fewer than three years of service in the league. Often, these are veterans who entered the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be young players who went undrafted or were not on a typical rookie scale contract. The prior team has exclusive negotiating rights with any reserved player.

Another unique situation is when a player's contract expires while they are suspended. Those players are technically found to be "withholding services" according to the CBA, as Her Hoops Stats' Richard Cohen points out, and are then listed as "suspended -- contract expired." In practice, these players are essentially reserved free agents, though the prior team does not need to extend a qualifying offer. 

One final designation to mention is "core players." Much like the franchise tag in the NFL, teams can decide to "core" a player, which gives that club exclusive negotiating rights, even if they were going to be an unrestricted free agent. Teams must use this maneuver wisely, however, as they are only allowed to use it once per free agency period and a player may only be "cored" three times in their career. 

2023 free agents

Here's a look at every player hitting free agency this winter, separated by classification. 

Unrestricted

Player Previous Team New Team Position Status

Lindsay Allen

Minnesota Lynx

G

Unsigned

Yvonne Anderson

Connecticut Sun

G

Unsigned

Kristine Anigwe

Phoenix Mercury

F/C

Unsigned

Amy Atwell

Los Angeles Sparks

G

Unsigned

Monique Billings

Atlanta Dream

F

Unsigned

Lexie Brown

Los Angeles Sparks

G

Unsigned

Rachel Banham

Minnesota Lynx

G

Unsigned

Katie Benzan

Washington Mystics

G

Unsigned

Kennedy Burke

Seattle Storm

G/F

Unsigned

Maya Caldwell

Atlanta Dream

G

Unsigned

Liz Cambage

Los Angeles Sparks

C

Unsigned

Jordin Canada

Los Angeles Sparks

G

Unsigned

Kaila Charles

Atlanta Dream

G/F

Unsigned

Tina Charles

Seattle Storm

F/C

Unsigned

Alysha Clark

Washington Mystics

F

Unsigned

Alaina Coates

Indiana Fever

C

Unsigned

Nia Coffey

Atlanta Dream

F

Unsigned

Sydney Colson

Las Vegas Aces

G

Unsigned

Lorela Cubaj

New York Liberty

F/C

Unsigned

Elissa Cunane

Minnesota Lynx

C

Unsigned

Damiris Dantas

Minnesota Lynx

F

Unsigned

Kaela Davis

Phoenix Mercury

F

Unsigned

Reshanda Gray

Phoenix Mercury

F

Unsigned

Brittney Griner

Phoenix Mercury

C

Unsigned

Isabelle Harrison

Dallas Wings

F

Unsigned

Bria Hartley

Connecticut Sun

G

Unsigned

Tianna Hawkins

Washington Mystics

F

Unsigned

Moriah Jefferson

Minnesota Lynx

G

Unsigned

Brionna Jones

Connecticut Sun

C

Unsigned

Stephanie Jones

Connecticut Sun

F

Unsigned

Tina Krajisnik

Chicago Sky

F/C

Unsigned

Jantel Lavender

Seattle Storm

F

Unsigned

Anneli Maley

Chicago Sky

F

Unsigned

Angel McCoughtry

Minnesota Lynx

F

Unsigned

Emma Meesseman

Chicago Sky

F

Unsigned

Nikolina Milic

Minnesota Lynx

F

Unsigned

Tiffany Mitchell

Indiana Fever

G

Unsigned

Astou Ndour-Fall

Chicago Sky

F/C

Unsigned

Kia Nurse

Phoenix Mercury

G/F

Unsigned

Chiney Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

F/C

Unsigned

Nneka Ogwumike

Los Angeles Sparks

F

Unsigned

Candace Parker

Chicago Sky

F

Unsigned

Raina Perez

Seattle Storm

G

Unsigned

Theresa Plaisance

Las Vegas Aces

F/C

Unsigned

Epiphanny Prince

Seattle Storm

G

Unsigned

Allie Quigley

Chicago Sky

G

Unsigned

Karlie Samuelson

Phoenix Mercury

G

Unsigned

Jennie Simms

Phoenix Mercury

G

Unsigned

Odyssey Sims

Connecticut Sun

G

Unsigned

Hannah Sjerven

Minnesota Lynx

F/C

Unsigned

Destiny Slocum

Atlanta Dream

G

Unsigned

Kamiah Smalls

Minnesota Lynx

G

Unsigned

Alanna Smith

Indiana Fever

F

Unsigned

Azura Stevens

Chicago Sky

F/C

Unsigned

Breanna Stewart

Seattle Storm

F

Unsigned

Kiah Stokes

Las Vegas Aces

C

Unsigned

Brittney Sykes

Los Angeles Sparks

G

Unsigned

Stephanie Talbot

Seattle Storm

F

Unsigned

Diana Taurasi

Phoenix Mercury

G

Unsigned

Sparkle Taylor

Chicago Sky

G

Unsigned

Kristi Toliver

Los Angeles Sparks

G

Unsigned

Yvonne Turner

Phoenix Mercury

G

Unsigned

Courtney Vandersloot

Chicago Sky

G

Unsigned

Megan Walker

Atlanta Dream

F

Unsigned

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough

Washington Mystics

G

Unsigned

Erica Wheeler

Atlanta Dream

G

Unsigned

Sami Whitcomb

New York Liberty

G

Unsigned

Courtney Williams

Connecticut Sun

G

Unsigned

Elizabeth Williams

Atlanta Dream

C

Unsigned

Kiana Williams

Connecticut Sun

G

Unsigned

Restricted

PlayerPrevious TeamCurrent TeamPositionStatus

Emma Cannon

Indiana Fever

F

Qualifying offer extended

Bridget Carleton

Minnesota Lynx

F

Sophie Cunningham

Phoenix Mercury

G

Qualifying offer extended

Megan Gustafson

Phoenix Mercury

C

Qualifying offer extended

Natisha Hiedeman

Connecticut Sun

G

Qualifying offer extended

Marina Mabrey

Dallas Wings

G

Qualifying offer extended

Teaira McCowan

Dallas Wings

C

Qualifying offer extended

Shey Peddy

Phoenix Mercury

G

Qualifying offer extended

Victoria Vivians

Indiana Fever

G

Qualifying offer extended

Gabby Williams

Seattle Storm

F

Qualifying offer extended

Reserved

PlayerCurrent TeamPrevious TeamPositionStatus

Anna Cruz

Minnesota Lynx

G

Crystal Dangerfield

New York Liberty

G

Qualifying offer extended

Rennia Davis

Indiana Fever

G/F

Qualifying offer extended

AD Durr

Atlanta Dream

G

Temi Fagbenle

Indiana Fever

C

Qualifying offer extended

Rebekah Gardner

Chicago Sky

G

Qualifying offer extended

Joyner Holmes

Connecticut Sun

C

Qualifying offer extended

Marine Johannes

New York Liberty

G

Qualifying offer extended

Jazmine Jones

Washington Mystics

G

Rui Machida

Washington Mystics

G

Ezi Magbegor

Seattle Storm

F/C

Qualifying offer extended

Beatrice Mompremier

Atlanta Dream

C

JiSu Park

Las Vegas Aces

C

Khayla Pointer

Indiana Fever

G

Qualifying offer extended

Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe

New York Liberty

F/C

Kianna Smith

Los Angeles Sparks

G

Sam Thomas

Phoenix Mercury

G

Qualifying offer extended

Evina Westbrook

Washington Mystics

G/F

Han Xu

New York Liberty

C

Qualifying offer extended

Suspended -- contract expired

PlayerPrevious TeamCurrent TeamPositionStatus

Bernadett Hatar

Indiana Fever

C

Tiffany Hayes

Atlanta Dream

G

Chelsey Perry

Indiana Fever

F

Kylee Shook

New York Liberty

F

Maria Vadeeva

Los Angeles Sparks

F/C

Amanda Zahui B.

Los Angeles Sparks

C

Cecilia Zandalasini

Minnesota Lynx

F

CBS Sports will continue updating this story