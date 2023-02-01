The news we were all waiting for has arrived: Breanna Stewart, the top WNBA free agent on the market this winter, announced on social media on Feb. 1 that she will sign with the New York Liberty to team up with Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu and form a superteam in the Big Apple.
Out on the West Coast, the defending champion Las Vegas Aces created a superteam of their own in stunning fashion by wooing two-time MVP Candace Parker away from her hometown Chicago Sky. With Parker in the fold, the Aces now have four No. 1 overall picks on the roster.
The two biggest dominoes have fallen, but there's still plenty of action to come over the next week, including a decision from Courtney Vandersloot, who announced she will not be returning to the Chicago Sky. As the fun continues, here's everything you need to know about 2023 WNBA free agency:
When did free agency start?
Teams were allowed to start talking with players on Saturday, Jan. 21, but no deals could officially be signed until Feb. 1. While those rules are skirted to some extent -- much like in the NBA -- teams that are caught breaking them will get punished under the league's tampering rules. Just last year, the Seattle Storm were fined for announcing a new deal with Sue Bird prior to the official opening of free agency.
How does WNBA free agency work?
In general, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency begins, teams can start talking to players, who are grouped into different classifications based on their contracts. The majority of players will either be unrestricted (can talk to and sign with any team they want) or restricted (prior team has the ability to match any contract offer).
There is also a reserved category for players who hit free agency but have fewer than three years of service in the league. Often, these are veterans who entered the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be young players who went undrafted or were not on a typical rookie scale contract. The prior team has exclusive negotiating rights with any reserved player.
Another unique situation is when a player's contract expires while they are suspended. Those players are technically found to be "withholding services" according to the CBA, as Her Hoops Stats' Richard Cohen points out, and are then listed as "suspended -- contract expired." In practice, these players are essentially reserved free agents, though the prior team does not need to extend a qualifying offer.
One final designation to mention is "core players." Much like the franchise tag in the NFL, teams can decide to "core" a player, which gives that club exclusive negotiating rights, even if they were going to be an unrestricted free agent. Teams must use this maneuver wisely, however, as they are only allowed to use it once per free agency period and a player may only be "cored" three times in their career.
2023 free agents
Here's a look at every player in free agency this winter, separated by classification.
Cored
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Position
|Status
Brionna Jones
Connecticut Sun
Connecticut Sun
Center
Cored
Unrestricted
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Position
|Status
Lindsay Allen
Minnesota Lynx
G
Unsigned
Yvonne Anderson
Connecticut Sun
G
Unsigned
Kristine Anigwe
Phoenix Mercury
F/C
Unsigned
Amy Atwell
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Unsigned
Monique Billings
Atlanta Dream
F
Unsigned
Lexie Brown
Los Angeles Sparks
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Signed
Rachel Banham
Minnesota Lynx
G
Unsigned
Katie Benzan
Washington Mystics
G
Unsigned
Kennedy Burke
Seattle Storm
G/F
Unsigned
Maya Caldwell
Atlanta Dream
G
Unsigned
Liz Cambage
Los Angeles Sparks
C
Unsigned
Jordin Canada
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Unsigned
Kaila Charles
Atlanta Dream
G/F
Unsigned
Tina Charles
Seattle Storm
F/C
Unsigned
Alysha Clark
Washington Mystics
Las Vegas Aces
F
Signed
Alaina Coates
Indiana Fever
C
Unsigned
Nia Coffey
Atlanta Dream
F
Unsigned
Sydney Colson
Las Vegas Aces
G
Unsigned
Lorela Cubaj
New York Liberty
F/C
Unsigned
Elissa Cunane
Minnesota Lynx
C
Unsigned
Damiris Dantas
Minnesota Lynx
F
Unsigned
Kaela Davis
Phoenix Mercury
F
Unsigned
Reshanda Gray
Phoenix Mercury
F
Unsigned
Brittney Griner
Phoenix Mercury
C
Unsigned
Isabelle Harrison
Dallas Wings
F
Unsigned
Bria Hartley
Connecticut Sun
G
Unsigned
Tianna Hawkins
Washington Mystics
F
Unsigned
Moriah Jefferson
Minnesota Lynx
G
Unsigned
Stephanie Jones
Connecticut Sun
F
Unsigned
Tina Krajisnik
Chicago Sky
F/C
Unsigned
Jantel Lavender
Seattle Storm
F
Unsigned
Anneli Maley
Chicago Sky
F
Unsigned
Angel McCoughtry
Minnesota Lynx
F
Unsigned
Emma Meesseman
Chicago Sky
F
Unsigned
Nikolina Milic
Minnesota Lynx
F
Unsigned
Tiffany Mitchell
Indiana Fever
G
Unsigned
Astou Ndour-Fall
Chicago Sky
F/C
Unsigned
Kia Nurse
Phoenix Mercury
G/F
Unsigned
Chiney Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
F/C
Unsigned
Nneka Ogwumike
Los Angeles Sparks
F
Unsigned
JiSu Park
Las Vegas Aces
C
Unsigned
Candace Parker
Chicago Sky
Las Vegas Aces
F
Announced plans to sign with Aces
Raina Perez
Seattle Storm
G
Unsigned
Theresa Plaisance
Las Vegas Aces
F/C
Unsigned
Epiphanny Prince
Seattle Storm
G
Unsigned
Allie Quigley
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Karlie Samuelson
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Jennie Simms
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Odyssey Sims
Connecticut Sun
G
Unsigned
Hannah Sjerven
Minnesota Lynx
F/C
Unsigned
Destiny Slocum
Atlanta Dream
G
Unsigned
Kamiah Smalls
Minnesota Lynx
G
Unsigned
Alanna Smith
Indiana Fever
F
Unsigned
Azura Stevens
Chicago Sky
F/C
Unsigned
Breanna Stewart
Seattle Storm
New York Liberty
F
Announced plans to sign with Liberty
Kiah Stokes
Las Vegas Aces
C
Unsigned
Brittney Sykes
Los Angeles Sparks
Washington Mystics
G
Signed
Stephanie Talbot
Seattle Storm
Los Angeles Sparks
F
Signed
Diana Taurasi
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Sparkle Taylor
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Kristi Toliver
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Unsigned
Yvonne Turner
Phoenix Mercury
G
Unsigned
Courtney Vandersloot
Chicago Sky
G
Unsigned
Megan Walker
Atlanta Dream
F
Unsigned
Shatori Walker-Kimbrough
Washington Mystics
G
Unsigned
Erica Wheeler
Atlanta Dream
G
Unsigned
Sami Whitcomb
New York Liberty
G
Unsigned
Courtney Williams
Connecticut Sun
G
Unsigned
Elizabeth Williams
Atlanta Dream
C
Unsigned
Kiana Williams
Connecticut Sun
G
Unsigned
Restricted
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Position
|Status
Emma Cannon
Indiana Fever
F
Qualifying offer extended
Bridget Carleton
Minnesota Lynx
F
Qualifying offer extended
Sophie Cunningham
Phoenix Mercury
G
Qualifying offer extended
Megan Gustafson
Phoenix Mercury
C
Qualifying offer extended
Natisha Hiedeman
Connecticut Sun
G
Qualifying offer extended
Marina Mabrey
Dallas Wings
G
Qualifying offer extended
Teaira McCowan
Dallas Wings
Dallas Wings
C
Reportedly agreed to deal
Shey Peddy
Phoenix Mercury
G
Qualifying offer extended
Victoria Vivians
Indiana Fever
G
Qualifying offer extended
Gabby Williams
Seattle Storm
F
Qualifying offer extended
Reserved
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Position
|Status
Anna Cruz
Minnesota Lynx
G
Qualifying offer extended
Crystal Dangerfield
New York Liberty
G
Qualifying offer extended, rights traded to Wings
Rennia Davis
Indiana Fever
G/F
Qualifying offer extended
AD Durr
Atlanta Dream
Atlanta Dream
G
Reportedly agreed to deal
Temi Fagbenle
Indiana Fever
C
Qualifying offer extended
Rebekah Gardner
Chicago Sky
G
Qualifying offer extended
Joyner Holmes
Connecticut Sun
C
Qualifying offer extended
Marine Johannes
New York Liberty
G
Qualifying offer extended
Jazmine Jones
Washington Mystics
G
Signed training camp contract
Rui Machida
Washington Mystics
G
Qualifying offer extended
Ezi Magbegor
Seattle Storm
F/C
Qualifying offer extended
Beatrice Mompremier
Atlanta Dream
C
Qualifying offer extended
Khayla Pointer
Indiana Fever
G
Qualifying offer extended
Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe
New York Liberty
F/C
Kianna Smith
Los Angeles Sparks
G
Qualifying offer extended, rights traded to Sun
Sam Thomas
Phoenix Mercury
G
Qualifying offer extended
Evina Westbrook
Washington Mystics
G/F
Signed training camp contract
Han Xu
New York Liberty
C
Qualifying offer extended
Suspended -- contract expired
|Player
|Previous Team
|New Team
|Position
|Status
Bernadett Hatar
Indiana Fever
C
Tiffany Hayes
Atlanta Dream
G
Chelsey Perry
Indiana Fever
F
Kylee Shook
New York Liberty
F
Maria Vadeeva
Los Angeles Sparks
F/C
Amanda Zahui B.
Los Angeles Sparks
C
Rights traded to Aces
Cecilia Zandalasini
Minnesota Lynx
F
