The 2023 WNBA free agency period is off to a fascinating start, as the league has officially entered its superteam era. Candace Parker kicked things off by signing with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces in a surprise move. In response, Breanna Stewart decided to join up with Jonquel Jones and Sabrina Ionescu on the New York Liberty, and was able to convince Courtney Vandersloot to come with her. With those three moves, the Aces and Liberty appear to be on a collision course for the title.

Though the biggest names are now off the board, there's still plenty of moves to come. As the fun continues, here's everything you need to know about 2023 WNBA free agency:

When did free agency start?

Teams were allowed to start talking with players on Saturday, Jan. 21, but no deals could officially be signed until Feb. 1. While those rules are skirted to some extent -- much like in the NBA -- teams that are caught breaking them will get punished under the league's tampering rules. Just last year, the Seattle Storm were fined for announcing a new deal with Sue Bird prior to the official opening of free agency.

How does WNBA free agency work?

In general, it works just like it does in the NBA. Once free agency begins, teams can start talking to players, who are grouped into different classifications based on their contracts. The majority of players will either be unrestricted (can talk to and sign with any team they want) or restricted (prior team has the ability to match any contract offer).

There is also a reserved category for players who hit free agency but have fewer than three years of service in the league. Often, these are veterans who entered the WNBA later in their career, but they can also be young players who went undrafted or were not on a typical rookie scale contract. The prior team has exclusive negotiating rights with any reserved player.

Another unique situation is when a player's contract expires while they are suspended. Those players are technically found to be "withholding services" according to the CBA, as Her Hoops Stats' Richard Cohen points out, and are then listed as "suspended -- contract expired." In practice, these players are essentially reserved free agents, though the prior team does not need to extend a qualifying offer.

One final designation to mention is "core players." Much like the franchise tag in the NFL, teams can decide to "core" a player, which gives that club exclusive negotiating rights, even if they were going to be an unrestricted free agent. Teams must use this maneuver wisely, however, as they are only allowed to use it once per free agency period and a player may only be "cored" three times in their career.

2023 free agents

Here's a look at every player in free agency this winter, separated by classification.

Cored

Player Previous Team New Team Position Status Brionna Jones Connecticut Sun Connecticut Sun Center Cored

Unrestricted

Player Previous Team New Team Position Status Lindsay Allen Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Yvonne Anderson Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Kristine Anigwe Phoenix Mercury F/C Unsigned Amy Atwell Los Angeles Sparks G Unsigned Monique Billings Atlanta Dream F Unsigned Lexie Brown Los Angeles Sparks Los Angeles Sparks G Signed Rachel Banham Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Katie Benzan Washington Mystics G Unsigned Kennedy Burke Seattle Storm G/F Unsigned Maya Caldwell Atlanta Dream Indiana Fever G Signed Liz Cambage Los Angeles Sparks C Unsigned Jordin Canada Los Angeles Sparks G Unsigned Kaila Charles Atlanta Dream G/F Unsigned Tina Charles Seattle Storm F/C Unsigned Alysha Clark Washington Mystics Las Vegas Aces F Signed Alaina Coates Indiana Fever C Unsigned Nia Coffey Atlanta Dream Atlanta Dream F Signed Sydney Colson Las Vegas Aces G Unsigned Lorela Cubaj New York Liberty F/C Unsigned Elissa Cunane Minnesota Lynx C Unsigned Damiris Dantas Minnesota Lynx F Unsigned Kaela Davis Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Reshanda Gray Phoenix Mercury F Unsigned Brittney Griner Phoenix Mercury C Unsigned Isabelle Harrison Dallas Wings Chicago Sky F Reportedly agreed to deal Bria Hartley Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Tianna Hawkins Washington Mystics Washington Mystics F Signed training camp contract Moriah Jefferson Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Stephanie Jones Connecticut Sun F Unsigned Tina Krajisnik Chicago Sky F/C Unsigned Jantel Lavender Seattle Storm F Unsigned Rui Machida Washington Mystics G Unsigned Anneli Maley Chicago Sky F Unsigned Angel McCoughtry Minnesota Lynx F Unsigned Emma Meesseman Chicago Sky F Unsigned Nikolina Milic Minnesota Lynx F Unsigned Tiffany Mitchell Indiana Fever Minnesota Lynx G Reportedly agreed to deal Astou Ndour-Fall Chicago Sky F/C Unsigned Kia Nurse Phoenix Mercury Seattle Storm G/F Reportedly agreed to deal Chiney Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks F/C Unsigned Nneka Ogwumike Los Angeles Sparks F Unsigned JiSu Park Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Candace Parker Chicago Sky Las Vegas Aces F Signed Raina Perez Seattle Storm G Unsigned Theresa Plaisance Las Vegas Aces F/C Unsigned Epiphanny Prince Seattle Storm G Unsigned Allie Quigley Chicago Sky N/A G Reportedly sitting out season Karlie Samuelson Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Jennie Simms Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Odyssey Sims Connecticut Sun G Unsigned Hannah Sjerven Minnesota Lynx F/C Unsigned Destiny Slocum Atlanta Dream G Unsigned Kamiah Smalls Minnesota Lynx G Unsigned Alanna Smith Indiana Fever F Unsigned Azura Stevens Chicago Sky Los Angeles Sparks F/C Reportedly agreed to deal Breanna Stewart Seattle Storm New York Liberty F Announced plans to sign with Liberty Kiah Stokes Las Vegas Aces C Unsigned Brittney Sykes Los Angeles Sparks Washington Mystics G Signed Stephanie Talbot Seattle Storm Los Angeles Sparks F Signed Diana Taurasi Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Sparkle Taylor Chicago Sky G Unsigned Kristi Toliver Los Angeles Sparks Washington Mystics G Announced plans to sign with Mystics Yvonne Turner Phoenix Mercury G Unsigned Courtney Vandersloot Chicago Sky New York Liberty G Announced plans to sign Megan Walker Atlanta Dream F Unsigned Shatori Walker-Kimbrough Washington Mystics Washington Mystics G Reportedly agreed to deal Erica Wheeler Atlanta Dream Indiana Fever G Signed Sami Whitcomb New York Liberty G Unsigned Courtney Williams Connecticut Sun Chicago Sky G Reportedly agreed to deal Elizabeth Williams Atlanta Dream Chicago Sky C Reportedly agreed to deal Kiana Williams Connecticut Sun G Unsigned

Restricted

Player Previous Team New Team Position Status Emma Cannon Indiana Fever F Qualifying offer extended Bridget Carleton Minnesota Lynx Minnesota Lynx F Reportedly agreed to deal Sophie Cunningham Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury G Reportedly agreed to deal Megan Gustafson Phoenix Mercury C Qualifying offer extended Natisha Hiedeman Connecticut Sun G Qualifying offer extended Marina Mabrey Dallas Wings G Qualifying offer extended Teaira McCowan Dallas Wings Dallas Wings C Signed Shey Peddy Phoenix Mercury G Qualifying offer extended Victoria Vivians Indiana Fever G Qualifying offer extended Gabby Williams Seattle Storm F Qualifying offer extended

Reserved

Player Previous Team New Team Position Status Anna Cruz Minnesota Lynx G Qualifying offer extended Crystal Dangerfield New York Liberty Dallas Wings G Signed Rennia Davis Indiana Fever Indiana Fever G/F Signed training camp contract AD Durr Atlanta Dream Atlanta Dream G Signed training camp contract Temi Fagbenle Indiana Fever C Qualifying offer extended Rebekah Gardner Chicago Sky G Qualifying offer extended Joyner Holmes Connecticut Sun C Signed training camp contract Marine Johannes New York Liberty G Qualifying offer extended Jazmine Jones Washington Mystics G Signed training camp contract Ezi Magbegor Seattle Storm F/C Qualifying offer extended Beatrice Mompremier Atlanta Dream C Qualifying offer extended Khayla Pointer Indiana Fever Indiana Fever G Signed training camp contract Nayo Raincock-Ekunwe New York Liberty F/C Kianna Smith Los Angeles Sparks G Qualifying offer extended, rights traded to Sun Sam Thomas Phoenix Mercury Phoenix Mercury G Signed training camp contract Evina Westbrook Washington Mystics G/F Signed training camp contract Han Xu New York Liberty C Qualifying offer extended

Suspended -- contract expired

Player Previous Team New Team Position Status Bernadett Hatar Indiana Fever C Tiffany Hayes Atlanta Dream G Chelsey Perry Indiana Fever Indiana Fever F Signed training camp contract Kylee Shook New York Liberty F Maria Vadeeva Los Angeles Sparks F/C Amanda Zahui B. Los Angeles Sparks C Rights traded to Aces Cecilia Zandalasini Minnesota Lynx F

