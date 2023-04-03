The 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament concluded on Sunday when the LSU Tigers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes, 102-85, to claim the first national championship in program history. Now, it's officially time for the women's basketball world to turn its attention to the WNBA.

The 2023 WNBA Draft will take place on Monday, April 10 from New York City, with top players set to be in attendance. There's little suspense about the first pick, which will almost certainly be South Carolina center Aliyah Boston, the three-time unanimous First Team All-American and one of the best prospects to enter the league in years.

After that, however, things get murky, in large part because a number of projected first-round picks have decided to go back to school, including Rickea Jackson (Tennessee), Elizabeth Kitley (Virginia Tech) and Jacy Sheldon (Ohio State). It's also worth noting that four teams control the draft. The Wings (three picks), Fever (two), Dream (two) and Lynx (two) have nine of the 12 picks, while the Aces, Liberty, Mercury, Sky and Sun do not have a selection.

LSU's Angel Reese and Iowa's Caitlin Clark -- stars of the 2023 title game on Sunday -- will not be eligible until the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Ahead of the big night, here's a look at how things may go:

1. Indiana Fever: Aliyah Boston – C, South Carolina

The Fever, who have not made the playoffs since 2016, finally had their lottery luck turn, and won the No. 1 pick this year for the first time in franchise history. It came at a perfect time, as they'll be able to select Boston, one of the best prospects to enter the league in years. The 6-foot-5 center is a dominant defensive force around the basket, an elite rebounder and an efficient scorer in the paint. She has the talent to turn things around in Indiana.

2. Minnesota Lynx: Diamond Miller – G, Maryland

Miller answered any and all questions about her health and her game this season, and led Maryland to the Elite Eight for the first time in nearly a decade by doing a little bit of everything on both sides of the ball. At 6-foot-3 she has guard skills and athleticism in a forward's body, and boasts the most upside of anyone in this class outside of Boston. Her 3-point shot does need some work, but she'll be an exciting addition to a new era of Lynx basketball.

3. Dallas Wings: Jordan Horston – G, Tennessee

Horston is a fascinating prospect. There's a whole lot to like: she has great size and athleticism on the wing, can really guard at multiple positions and is an underrated playmaker. There's also a whole lot to dislike: she's never developed an outside shot, turnovers are still an issue and her shot selection can be questionable. New Wings head coach Latricia Trammell should appreciate Horston's defensive capabilities, though, and there's some serious potential if it all clicks.

4. Washington Mystics: Maddy Siegrist – F, Villanova

The Mystics were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league last season, finishing 10th at 33.8 percent. What better remedy than one of the best scorers and shooters in the country? Siegrist led the nation in scoring at 29.2 points per game, set a Villanova single-game scoring record with 50 points against Seton Hall and shot 36.1% from 3-point land. Plus, the Mystics have the defensive infrastructure to protect Siegrist on that side of the ball.

5. Dallas Wings: Haley Jones – G/F, Stanford

Jones entered the season widely projected to be the No. 2 pick, but could now fall out of the lottery due in large part to her continued inability to develop any sort of outside shot, which would limit her upside. She's still a super talented and versatile player, though, who would fit right in with Dallas' new defensive mindset and give the Wings another ball-handler. If she's still available at No. 5 it seems like a no-brainer for the Wings.

6. Atlanta Dream: Stephanie Soares – C, Iowa State

Soares is perhaps the trickiest prospect to project – both in terms of where she'll be picked and her chances of succeeding at the next level. The two-time NAIA Player of the Year was off to a strong start at Iowa State, but tore her ACL in January and was denied an extra year of eligibility. Now she'll enter the draft as a tantalizing prospect who has the size and skills to potentially be a rim-protecting, 3-point shooting big, but is relatively untested against elite competition and has serious injury concerns. Perhaps a team like the Dream, who need frontcourt depth and have two first-round picks, could take a flyer on her here.

7. Indiana Fever: Brea Beal – G/F, South Carolina

Fever GM Lin Dunn has said time and again since rejoining the organization as GM that she wants the team's identity to start on the defensive end. Beal fits that billing perfectly. She has the size (6-foot-1) and quickness to guard multiple positions on the perimeter, and relishes the challenge of guarding elite players. If the strides she made as a 3-point shooter this season are real, she'll have a long WNBA career.

8. Atlanta Dream: Charisma Osborne – G, UCLA

If the Dream do indeed take a big at No. 6, it follows that they'd look to the backcourt at No. 8. A potential option there is Charisma Osborne, a PAC-12 All-Defense performer and one of the best defensive guards in the class, who would fit right in with Tanisha Wright's hard-nosed, defensive style. It will also be interesting to see how a more refined offensive role in the pros affects her play on both sides of the ball.

9. Seattle Storm: Grace Berger – G, Indiana

Berger's final season with the Hoosiers ended in disappointing fashion with a second-round loss to Miami in the NCAA Tournament, but her 17 points, six rebounds and six assists in that game were another reminder of her strong all-around game. Though Berger may not have the upside of some other prospects, she's a big, versatile guard who doesn't make many mistakes. The Storm can use all of those skills as they try to rebuild following Breanna Stewart's departure and Sue Bird's retirement.

10. Los Angeles Sparks: Ashley Joens – F, Iowa State

Joens surprised everyone by returning to school for a fifth season at Iowa State, where she won Big 12 Player of the Year. There are some real questions about how her skills will translate at the next level given she's not an exceptional athlete and won't have the ball in her hands as much, but players with her college pedigree are usually worth taking a chance on at this point in the draft. The Sparks need wing depth and shooting, and she provides both.

11. Dallas Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal – G/F, UConn

The Wings were a middle-of-the-road 3-point shooting team last season – fifth in attempts per game (22.6) and eighth in percentage (34.3) – and lost their two best outside threats, Allisha Gray and Marina Mabrey, in the winter. A perfect way to address that weakness is by drafting Senechal, who shot 44% from 3-point land for UConn this season and 40.5% for her career.

12. Minnesota Lynx: Zia Cooke – G, South Carolina

Cooke is another part of the storied South Carolina recruiting class of 2019, and could be the third to be drafted in the first round this season. She is coming off the most impressive and efficient offensive season of her collegiate career, and has excelled in the biggest moments to make two NCAA All-Tournament Teams. It's never easy to predict what Cheryl Reeve and Co., but they could use some backcourt depth and Cooke is extremely experienced.